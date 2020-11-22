Silver Medal - Tamarind Liqueur Bayon Distillery

Tamarind - Silver San Diego Competition 2020 Tamarind Fruit Cambodia Silver Medal San Diego 2020

Tamarind Liqueur won Silver in the San Diego International Spirits Competition for 2020. Another award for Bayon Distillery - Cambodia !

Give a man a fish, he eats for a day. Teach a man to fish, he eats for a lifetime ...” — Help Us Help Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, November 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayon Distillery wins a Silver Medal in the 12th Annual San Diego Spirits Festival competition for its Tamarind Liqueur !

Tamarind fruit from Cambodia are hand processed to remove all seeds, then macerated with twice distilled rice baijiu. It is then sweetened exclusively with palm sugar – sap pulled off of the sugar palm tree (Borassus flabellifer) which is boiled down to a syrup – much in the manner of maple syrup.

The palm sugar is loaded with caramelized sugars, molasses, and other natural flavors. It is a staple in Thai and Cambodian dishes. Tamarind is perhaps the only fruit not overpowered by it’s flavor - and there is NO cane sugar used in the product.

Our Tamarind Liqueur was a huge hit when it was introduced last years Seoul International Spirits Expo – Korea’s largest spirits and wine expo. We expect it to be just as big a winner in the US when it is introduced next year ! Perhaps nothing else expresses the exotic jungle flavors of Southeast Asia.



About Bayon Distillery

Bayon Distillery was formed by a Cambodian - Rattana Em (BS Engineering) and an American - Matthew Green-Hite (MBA Finance). Besides their own distillery training in the US, they were ably assisted by Daniel Ruiz (BS Food Science), a Master Distiller from Portland, Oregon (owner of Ruiz Spirits; and formerly of Clear Creek Distillery, Oregon).

Bayon Distillery brings US craft distillery operations to the citizens of Cambodia. Distilling operations are very capital intensive to start, and require skilled employees to implement – which means extensive specialized training for Cambodian employees. And distilling is one form of food processing that allows Cambodia’s exotic collection of foods and spices to be shipped around the world; and in a form that has already received international recognition.

Bayon Distillery has now received a total of 5 medals - including a recent Gold Medal and Best of Class (International Brandy) for it’s Cashew Brandy.

