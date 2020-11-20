Major Growth Approaches for dynaCERT Inc. as ESG and Carbon Credit Powerhouse

dynaCERT HG1 family of durable, weatherproof, dampened units for all sizes dynaCERT HG unit on diesel truck

Proven to result in up to 88.7% reduction in NOx emissions, ~50% in CO, 6-19% CO2, up to 57.1% in Total Hydrocarbon, 55%+ in particulates (no black smoke), and up to ~20% reduction in fuel consumption” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (Frankfurt: DMI) is the subject of a Market Equities Research Group Market Bulletin, the full copy of which may be viewed at https://marketequitiesresearch.com/marketbulletin-dynacert-nov-2020.htm online. The following is an excerpt.

Mark Carney, ex Goldman Sachs banker, and former Governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, issued the keynote address at the Green Horizon Summit held Nov. 9 - 11, 2020. The summit’s theme was 'The Pivotal Role of Finance'. Mark Carney stated the transition to net-zero 'represents the greatest commercial opportunity of our time'. Mark Carney is now with the giant renewables company, Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management as Vice Chairman and Head of ESG and Impact Fund Investing. The Summit was well attended (virtually) from around the globe. Other noteworthy speakers at the summit included Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, Britain’s Prince Charles, and PM Boris Johnson.

In his speech on Monday, November 9th, at the Green Horizon Summit in London, Carney added that companies were under increasing pressure from investors, regulators, and governments to implement climate related policies, including moving to net-zero emissions. Total investments required to enable a transition in the energy sector will be $3.5 trillion a year, while as much as $135 billion per year will flow to carbon capture and biofuel technology, and additional funds will be needed for the research and development of new technologies, according to the Building a Private Finance System for Net Zero report.

Speaking in an interview on Bloomberg Television, Carney said ESG investing, in which fund managers consider Environmental, Social and Governance issues alongside traditional financial metrics, isn’t sufficient to accomplish the goals of dramatic emissions reductions. “It has other benefits, but the ‘E’ of ESG -- first off -- isn’t focused on net-zero itself,” said Carney. “We have to get to net-zero to stabilize the temperature at any level.”

* dynaCERT holds the world wide patents on the means and methods of monitoring and monetizing carbon credits within emission reductions in diesel engines, dynaCERT holds this in 12 different verticals. dynaCERT is now in the process of certification so carbon credits generated and tracked can be sold on the open market. This alone, once approved and gains traction, has serious potential to catapult dynaCERT into a multi-billion Fortune 500 company.

* dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ (HG) technology is proven (on diesel trucks) to result in up to 88.7% reduction in NOx emissions, ~50% reduction in CO, 6-19% reduction in CO2, up to 57.1% reduction in Total Hydrocarbon emissions, 55%+ reduction in particulate matter (no black smoke), up to ~20% reduction in fuel consumption, provides better torque, and lower maintenance costs.

dynaCERT is on the Cusp of a Major Catalyst: The Verified Carbon Standard, Verra or VCS, formerly the Voluntary Carbon Standard, is a standard for certifying carbon emissions reductions. VCS is administered by Verra. The VCS Program is the world’s most widely used voluntary GHG program. Over 1,600 certified VCS projects have collectively reduced or removed more than 500 million tonnes of carbon and other GHG emissions from the atmosphere. Verra is associated with the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition, which is comprised of major government partners and private sector partners globally. dynaCERT clients can expect to see top dollar in the voluntary carbon market once it’s application is cleared for implementation.

Looking at dynaCERT’s long haul trucking market alone, a single truck can generate as much as $3,000 in carbon credits per annum using HG technology. dynaCERT’s plan, once it has finished going through approval with VERRA authority, is to maintain 50% of the carbon credit$ and 50% of it will go to the fleet owners. The methodology now in for approval with VERRA USA uses dynaCERT's patented HydraGEN™ Technology to lower carbon emissions and its HydraLytica™ Telematics technology to securely record carbon emissions and other non-personal data from diesel and gas engines. dynaCERT’s application is currently being dealt with, led by Environmental-Partners of the UK.

dynaCERT is now recognized in important circles as the future of carbon credits. The United Nations has certified dynaCERT’s product under its Smart Sustainable Cities Program (U4SSC).

Earlier this year, dynaCERT’s CEO was invited to be a keynote speaker at the World Climate Summit in the UK (originally scheduled for November-2020). They asked him to speak on the world's carbon credits and the future of the world's carbon credits. Due to COVID19 the summit has been postponed until the later part of 2021, but the fact dynaCERT is earmarked as a keynote guest speaker speaks volumes to the level of coordinated governmental support for dynaCERT's carbon credit tracking/auditing technology to be advanced globally as the only universally accepted standard ready for mass adoption.

The following URL https://sectornewswire.com/dynaCERT-Presentation-Milano-Green-Forum-Nov-19-2020.pdf is a capture copy of the dynaCERT Inc. presentation that was posted November 19, 2020 on the EDC’s Rome virtual stand during the Milano Green Forum. The Milano Green Forum is “Conceived as the most important moment of international debate on the environmental issues” according to the website. The Forum is sponsored by the European Commission, European Parliament’s office in Milan, Canada, Italian Ministry of Ecology, Lombardy Region Council and large corporations such as Bosch and Black Rock. The focus in the presentation has been given on Ecology Matters, the HydraGEN™ Technology and dynaCERT’s involvement with the U4SSC.

