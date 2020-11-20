Route 3034 McMillan Road Paving Friday in Upper St. Clair

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing paving operations on Route 3034 (McMillan Road) in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County will occur Friday, November 20 weather permitting.

Crews from A. Liberoni, Inc. will conduct paving and line painting operations on McMillan Road between Painters Run Road and Fort Couch Road. To allow the work to occur, McMillan Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and through traffic will be detoured. (This work was originally scheduled for Thursday, November 19)

Posted Detours

From Painters Run Road

From Painters Run Road, traffic would head east

Painters Run Road becomes Gilkeson Road

Turn right onto Route 19 (Washington Road)

Turn right onto Fort Couch Road

Follow Fort Couch Road back to McMillan Road

End detour

From Fort Couch Road

