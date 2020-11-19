Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Game and Fish Commission announces new Wildlife Taskforce

Apply by Dec. 10

11/19/2020 7:47:00 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission announced the formation of a new taskforce that will study top-priority wildlife issues such as licensing and public access facing the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and sportsmen and women. The group, called the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, will be chaired by Commission President Pete Dube and has seats reserved for the public to serve on the group.

“The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce will take on some of the most complex policy topics for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department,” Dube said. “It’s an opportunity to develop a thorough understanding of the issues and make informed recommendations through shared decision making for wildlife and sportspeople.”

The new group will include Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik and members from the Wyoming Legislature. 

Anyone from the public with interest in joining the taskforce is asked to submit a letter of interest with details on their background and the contributions he or she would bring to the committee. Up to three supporting documents, such as letters of recommendation or resumes/CVs, will be accepted. All materials must be submitted by Dec. 10 by email to meghan.lockwood@wyo.gov

Members will represent a cross-section of Wyoming’s citizens and be appointed by the Commission president, legislative leadership and Gov. Mark Gordon. Taskforce membership will be announced in late December. 

“Demand for hunting opportunities is as high as it’s ever been in Wyoming,” Nesvik said. “Now is an opportune time to continue our public engagement work that we prioritized in our five year strategic plan to take on some challenging topics with high public interest alongside citizens and leaders from around our state.”

The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce will have 12-months to analyze topics and will meet monthly. Members are expected to attend all meetings and be actively engaged in the group’s work between meetings. All meetings will be open to the public and will allow significant public input and comment. The end goal of the taskforce is to present conclusions and recommendations to support decision making on Wyoming’s wildlife resources. 

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

