Lander Region Office update

Lander - With the recent uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Fremont County, we wanted to provide an update on our office operations and remind you about how you can reach us. The Lander Regional Office has been operating at under 75% capacity for the past several months and recently we have been directed to reduce that number to under 50%. This doesn’t mean we have fewer employees, but many of our staff are teleworking and they will continue to do so until we can increase the number of office personnel allowed in the office at one time. Just because we aren’t in the office doesn’t mean you can’t talk to us or that we won’t continue to provide the services you need and expect. At times we may need to schedule an appointment or you may need to wait a few extra minutes for someone to arrive. Our goal is to serve you safely and remain open. To do this, we have implemented strategies like having calls routed to cell phones and minimizing staff in similar work units being in the office at the same time, plus safety measures such as social distancing, masks, and lots of handwashing. We hope these measures, aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, will prevent us from having to close our office again. Our front doors will remain open and the main office line (307-332-2688) will still be answered Monday-Friday 8-5. We will continue to keep the inside doors closed and complete all transactions in the entryway. To minimize close contact and the spread of COVID-19 we are asking you to wear a mask and keep the entryway to no more than one person at a time. We are happy we can continue to serve all of you. Thank you for your patience during these times and we hope some of these changes will actually allow us to provide you with better, individualized service while keeping our doors open.

- WGFD -