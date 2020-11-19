GFP Seeking Comments on Turkey Plan

November 19, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is seeking comments on a draft revision of the turkey management plan, which was last updated in 2016.

All individuals interested in the management of turkeys in South Dakota have until December 13, 2020, to provide suggestions and comments on the draft plan. A final draft of the revised plan is scheduled to be presented to the GFP Commission in January for their consideration and adoption. A draft of the plan summary and a more comprehensive revised turkey management plan can be found online at gfp.sd.gov/management-plans/ under “Plans Up for Revision.”

Written comments on the plan can be sent to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501, or emailed to turkeyplan@state.sd.us. Comments must be received by December 20, 2020, and include your full name and city of residence.