Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,159 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Joins 18-State Coali­tion to Pro­tect Unborn Babies from Dis­crim­i­na­to­ry Abortion

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined 17 other states in an amicus brief urging the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a district court decision and uphold Tennessee’s prohibition of abortions based on an unborn baby’s sex, race, or likelihood of having Down Syndrome. The law also prohibits abortions once the baby’s heartbeat becomes detectable, a universal indicator of life.  

“All life should be celebrated and all people, regardless of their genetics, should be afforded the right to life. Unfortunately, a growing side-effect of advancements in fetal screening technology is the allowance of eugenics-minded abortion,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Killing a child in the womb simply because they possess different physical or mental capabilities than their parents envisioned is a barbaric act of discrimination against the helpless. We must end the baseless and demeaning stereotype that a life with disabilities is not worth living. Laws protecting the unborn from such violent discrimination must stand.” 

Texas also filed an amicus brief in January regarding a similar anti-eugenics law in Ohio that specifically protected those with Down Syndrome from harm prior to their birth.  

Read a copy of the filing here.    

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Joins 18-State Coali­tion to Pro­tect Unborn Babies from Dis­crim­i­na­to­ry Abortion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.