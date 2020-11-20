Robin Richter, President of Wearable Imaging, Inc., Joins Board of Alzheimer’s Orange County
EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange County business owner and marketing executive, Robin Richter, has recently been selected to join the board of directors at Alzheimer’s Orange County. Robin, president and founder of Wearable Imaging, Inc., has been in the promotional products business for 28 years. She is also an avid golfer and author of the Amazon #1 Best-Seller, “The Golf Course Millionaire: How to Turn Relationships into Big Business Through Golf.”
Robin has worked closely with Alzheimer’s Orange County for over 10 years, providing branded clothing and other promotional items for their various fundraising events. As an O.C. business owner, Robin is proud to support Alzheimer’s Orange County, which provides support to Alzheimer’s patients and their families through brain health and dementia education, care consultations, community resource connections, memory care services and more.
This fall, Robin was officially nominated and elected to join the board of Alzheimer’s Orange County. “Alzheimer’s Orange County is an organization very dear to my heart, so being asked to join the board is such an honor,” Robin responded. “Alzheimer’s is something that affects the lives of so many people. It seems that everyone knows someone who personally battles this disease. That’s why I’m so passionate about this cause, and why we chose Alzheimer’s Orange County to be our charity of choice.”
Alzheimer’s Orange County’s largest fundraising event is their annual Walk4ALz. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organization held a virtual walk as a way to raise money for the fight against Alzheimer’s. Robin and her husband Matt participated in this walk right from their own neighborhood. “During times like these, it’s even more critical that we support organizations like Alzheimer’s Orange County,” Robin said. “I’m so excited to continue to give back, not only as a business owner, but as an active member of Alzheimer’s Orange County’s board of directors.”
Robin Richter
