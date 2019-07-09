Robin Richter Joins the Board of the Southern California Golf Association

Robin Richter joins the board of directors for SCGA

Marketing executive and business owner becomes fourth woman to join the SCGA board of directors

Golf has played such an integral part of my life over the years, and this is such an exciting way for me to gain new experiences as well as give back to the golf community.” — Robin Richter

TRABUCO CANYON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robin Richter, president of Wearable Imaging, Inc. , a promotional products company based in Orange County, CA, was recently selected to join the SCGA board of directors. Robin, a long-time entrepreneur and avid golfer, is excited to bring her professional expertise and passion for the game to one of the nation’s most prestigious and forward-thinking golf associations.Robin is wholeheartedly committed to the Southern California Golf Association’s goal of enhancing the experience of SoCal golfers, as well as providing affordable and accessible opportunities for those who wish to get involved in their local golf communities. The SCGA, which was founded in 1899, has grown substantially since its founding. Today it has approximately 160,000 members and 1,300 clubs.Robin serves on the SCGA’s Communications and Marketing committee, offering perspective on Association strategies and initiatives to engage existing golfers as well as grow its membership, particularly among female golfers.Robin’s history as an avid golfer paired with her 27+ years of experience running her own business, have equipped her well for this position. After graduating Long Beach State University on a golf scholarship, Robin played professionally for a few years, before starting her business. Throughout her career in the promotional products industry, Robin has provided a variety of cutting-edge golf promotional products to clients, helping them make an impression on the golf course and beyond. In 2018, Robin published an Amazon #1 Best-Selling book, The Golf Course Millionaire “Joining the SCGA board is truly such an honor,” Robin said. “Golf has played such an integral part of my life over the years, and this is such an exciting way for me to gain new experiences as well as give back to the golf community.”



