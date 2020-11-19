PennDOT Announces Closure of PA 737 in Berks County for Bridge Rehabilitation

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today PA 737 will close Monday (November 23) for the rehabilitation of the bridge over Stony Run in Albany Township, Berks County.

Starting Monday and lasting through early March 2021, PA 737 will be closed between Stony Run Valley and Turkey roads. The posted detour will route traffic on Stony Run Valley Road and PA 143.

Work on the PA 737 bridge over Stony Run includes deck repairs, substructure repairs, bearing repairs, joint repairs/joint sealing, scour countermeasures and stream channel repairs. The concrete T-beam bridge is 43 feet long, 26 feet wide and was built in 1925. This section of PA 737 has an average daily traffic volume of 1,429 vehicles.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, PA is the general contractor rehabilitating the PA 737 bridge as part of a $3,782,460 contract to rehabilitate 14 state bridges in Berks County. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

