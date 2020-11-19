11-19-2020 Important Notice Regarding LVL Annual Permit Fees

LVL Permit Fees Notice

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The suspension of the annual permit fee for Limited Video Lottery terminals was lifted on Monday, November 16, 2020 by Executive Order No. 81-20. All permit holders will receive an invoice representing the amount due to the West Virginia Lottery, with respect to the delayed annual permit fee based upon the number of terminals permitted in Lottery records as of November 16, 2020.

Funds equal to the invoice will be withdrawn from LVL bank accounts by an automated clearing house on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. If you wish to forfeit some permits or need other information, contact Melissa Whitley, Games Accountant, no later than Monday, December 7, 2020.

The annual fee was suspended by Governor Justice in mid-March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For contact information and the full invoice notice, see the link above. For other information regarding the LVL bid process and documents, please see below.

