Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,131 in the last 365 days.

11-19-2020 Important Notice Regarding LVL Annual Permit Fees

LVL Permit Fees Notice

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The suspension of the annual permit fee for Limited Video Lottery terminals was lifted on Monday, November 16, 2020 by Executive Order No. 81-20. All permit holders will receive an invoice representing the amount due to the West Virginia Lottery, with respect to the delayed annual permit fee based upon the number of terminals permitted in Lottery records as of November 16, 2020.

Funds equal to the invoice will be withdrawn from LVL bank accounts by an automated clearing house on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. If you wish to forfeit some permits or need other information, contact Melissa Whitley, Games Accountant, no later than Monday, December 7, 2020.

The annual fee was suspended by Governor Justice in mid-March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

For contact information and the full invoice notice, see the link above. For other information regarding the LVL bid process and documents, please see below.

LVL Permit Bid Information Center

You just read:

11-19-2020 Important Notice Regarding LVL Annual Permit Fees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.