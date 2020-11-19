Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mullen Fire area closure lifted

Laramie - The onset of consistent winter conditions and the lack of fire activity in the Mullen Fire burn area has enabled the Medicine Bow National Forest to lift the area closure that has been in effect since mid-September. There is one exception to the area closure recension. Due to fire damage and hazards in the vicinity of the Rail Trail, approximately seven miles of the non-motorized trail, from Fox Park to Lake Owen, will remain closed to public use until mitigation work can be completed. The parking area and toilet on the northwest corner of Lake Owen, near the fishing pier, will also be closed.  Additional information.  

- WGFD -

 

Mullen Fire area closure lifted

