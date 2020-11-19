LION PACK MUSIC GROUP AND LYNN ALLEN JETER & ASSOCIATES PRODUCE SECOND BI-MONTHLY HOLIDAY INDIE ARTIST VIRTUAL SHOWCASE
Broadcasted on YouTube and Twitch, one lucky artist will get a chance to win a free studio session with Emmy award winning producer Nate ‘IMMPAAC’ Jolley!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lion Pack Music Group and Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates are presenting the second bi-monthly Holiday Indie Artist Virtual Showcase. The event will be hosted by singer/songwriter Rosa Veleno and will feature six independent artists that will showcase their talent and gain the exposure and opportunity to work with Emmy Award winning producer and multi-instrumentalist Nate “IMMPAAC” Jolley and work with publicist Lynn Jeter. Jeter has worked with all sorts of talents: from singer Stevie Wonder, tattoo artist Kat Tat, TV star and producer Tai Savet, actress LisaRaye McCoy to Grammy winning artist and songwriter Vincent Berry. Our next Virtual Holiday Showcase will be on December 12th, 2020 on YouTube and Twitch.
Lion Pack Music Group and Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates produced the first ever Pre-Halloween Indie Artist Virtual Showcase on October 24th. The showcase was hosted by singer/songwriter Rosa Veleno and featured indie artists Hadar Halo, Carson Ferris, EJ Wright, Kaley Robinson, Gio & Angeles and Joshua Ledet. Each artist delivered an amazing performance, however Kaley Robinson was voted by our audience of over 500+ to win a discovery studio session with Emmy award winning producer, Nate “IMMPAAC” Jolley.
Lion Pack Music Group and Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates will be producing a bi-monthly Indie Artist Virtual Showcase which will feature four to six independent artists that will all showcase their talent and have an opportunity to work with Emmy award-winning producer Nate “IMMPAAC” Jolley.
Nate “IMMPAAC” Jolley has worked on countless successful projects such as Shahadi Wright Joseph’s debut album featured on the Lion King soundtrack, Fifth Harmony’s Candie’s Commercial Music, and Austin Mahone’s #1 Single in Japan ‘Perfect Beauty.’ Jolley secured a Universal Music Group record deal for Shahadi Wright Joseph and has worked with many labels. Jolley specializes in artist campaigns and artist development and has partnerships and deals designed to help further any new indie artists’ musical career.
Live on Twitch and YouTube
www.twitch.tv/lajass365
www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLzRC5R5FpI
For more information or if interested in being a part of the virtual showcases, please email us at lajass365@gmail.com or call us at (323) 933-8007.
Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 323-933-8007
email us here