Vand Hyper-Personalized Water Filtration System Aims to Expand Small-Scale Hydroponics

EASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vand, a Vermont based start-up, is adapting their innovative 2-stage water filtration design to support the recent explosive growth and commercial opportunities in small scale hydroponics and backyard farming popularized during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vand, through its involvement in the F3 Tech Accelerator, has evolved its personal water filtration device to include a reusable and refillable water filter and an additive unit that allows fertilizer, nutrients and essential minerals to be added to any hydration stream, automating plant health and maintenance.

“Our dual-module unit is a science-backed and data-driven solution for your local water quality and plant nutrient needs,” says Kos Parulekar, Founder of Vand.

Vand has been expediting its commercialization through the F3 Tech Accelerator Program, which it was admitted to in September. The program has helped provide focus on Vand’s targeted customers and product enhancements and most recently helped prepare the company for an investment opportunity. The F3 Tech Accelerator Program offers access to experts in manufacturing, operations, marketing, fundraising, financial readiness and strategy.

To learn more about Vand, please visit http://www.myvand.com/.

About F3 Tech Accelerator
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors. F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing and enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/program/accelerator/

About Vand:
Vand is a designer and manufacturer of innovative hyper-personalized water filtration systems based in Burlington, VT.

Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
+1 954-673-6835
email us here

