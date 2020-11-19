Vand Hyper-Personalized Water Filtration System Aims to Expand Small-Scale Hydroponics
Our dual-module unit is a science-backed and data-driven solution for your local water quality and plant nutrient needs”EASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vand, a Vermont based start-up, is adapting their innovative 2-stage water filtration design to support the recent explosive growth and commercial opportunities in small scale hydroponics and backyard farming popularized during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Vand, through its involvement in the F3 Tech Accelerator, has evolved its personal water filtration device to include a reusable and refillable water filter and an additive unit that allows fertilizer, nutrients and essential minerals to be added to any hydration stream, automating plant health and maintenance.
“Our dual-module unit is a science-backed and data-driven solution for your local water quality and plant nutrient needs,” says Kos Parulekar, Founder of Vand.
Vand has been expediting its commercialization through the F3 Tech Accelerator Program, which it was admitted to in September. The program has helped provide focus on Vand’s targeted customers and product enhancements and most recently helped prepare the company for an investment opportunity. The F3 Tech Accelerator Program offers access to experts in manufacturing, operations, marketing, fundraising, financial readiness and strategy.
