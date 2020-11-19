Route 837 West Carson Street Improvements Continue Friday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 837 (West Carson Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue Friday, November 20 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions on Route 837 in both directions will occur between the Smithfield Street Bridge and the West End Circle as crews conduct milling and paving, concrete patching, ITS upgrades, and drainage improvements. Lane restrictions will occur weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through mid-December. Weekend work will occur as needed.

The work is part of the $6.06 million improvement project. Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

