​Carbon County: Update to PA 248 Road Work

County: Carbon Municipality: Palmerton Borough Road name: PA 248 Ramps at Delaware Avenue Between: - and - Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: There will be various ramp restrictions at the PA 248 Ramps in Palmerton Borough for work related to the ongoing PA 248 Resurfacing Project. Restrictions will be 24-hour. Closures are as follows:

November 19 - Delaware Avenue to PA 248 east, Eastbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue; November 20 - Westbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue, Delaware Avenue to PA 248 west; November 21 - Delaware Avenue to PA 248 east, Eastbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue; November 22 - Westbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue, Delaware Avenue to PA 248 west; November 23 & 24- Delaware Avenue to PA 248 east, Eastbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue.

Detour Information -

Delaware Avenue to PA 248 west. Detour - Take entrance to PA 248 east to PA 145 to westbound Main Street in Walnutport Borough to PA 873 north to PA 248 west. Delaware Avenue to PA 248 east. Detour – Take entrance to PA 248 west to Bowmanstown Exit to Bank Street to PA 895 to PA 248 East Eastbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue. Detour - Continue to PA 248 east to PA 145 to westbound Main Street in Walnutport Borough to PA 873 north to PA 248 west to Delaware Avenue exit. Westbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue. Detour - Continue west to Bowmanstown Exit to Bank Street to PA 895 to PA 248 East to Palmerton Exit at Delaware Avenue. Start date: 11/19/20 Est completion date: 11/24/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM To 06:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: