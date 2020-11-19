PennDOT Reopens Kaolin Road Bridge in Kennett Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the bridge carrying Kaolin Road over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation project.

PennDOT’s contractor replaced the existing superstructure on the single span 60-year-old bridge that is 60 feet long and 44 feet wide. The structure carries an average of 7607 vehicles a day.

Kaolin Road Bridge is one of five structures in Chester, Montgomery and Delaware counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $4,948,703 project.

The other structures included in this bridge rehabilitation project include the following:

Mansion Road over the south branch of French Creek in Warwick Township, Chester County. Built in 1904, Mansion Road Bridge (Brower’s Bridge) is listed with the National Register of Historic Places and a part of the Reading Furnace Historic District;

Concord Road over Green Creek in Concord Township, Delaware County;

Route 63 (Red Lion Road) over Huntingdon Valley Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County; and

Route 320 (Trinity Lane) over Gulph Mills Creek in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County. Built in 1789, the Trinity Lane Bridge is also listed with the National Register of Historic Places and noted as the fifth oldest bridge in the Unites States of America.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late summer 2021.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

