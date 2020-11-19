Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the of Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game, Region 3 Office at 15950 N. Gate Blvd., Nampa, Idaho 83687 until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time (MST), on December 10, 2020 for DFG Project No. 2020-124, Gaiser Equipment Shed.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

Project is to construct a 30’ x 72’ pole type building with electrical and partial concrete floor for storage of equipment.  Enclosed on 3 sides and open on 1 side.  Includes design and drawings by Contractor-hired design professional.  Project located south of Lewiston within Craig Mountain WMA, Nez Perce County.

A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held by phone conference call on December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST.  Phone number to join the pre-bid meeting is 208-258-2893.  Bidders may contact Don Jenkins at 208-799-5010 to schedule a site visit if desired.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Abadan Reprographics

 

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, at (208) 334-3730.  No deposit is required.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder prior to the award of a contract.  If a bidder does not currently have a Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho, he must verify the capability of obtaining a license prior to submitting a proposal.

JON WHIPPLE

BUREAU OF ENGINEERING

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

 

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

