Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on Long-Awaited Northwest One Development to Bring Affordable Housing Units to Ward 6

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), the Washington Interfaith Network (WIN), SK&I Architecture, and Northwest One Development Partners, LLC celebrated breaking ground on the long-awaited first phase of Northwest One at 2 L Street, NW in Ward 6. In total, Northwest One will include approximately 740 residential units, including approximately 518 affordable units, 22 permanent supportive housing units; 211 of the total affordable units will be reserved for the former residents of Temple Courts Apartments and Golden Rule.

“Northwest One represents two major commitments we made to residents: investing more in affordable housing and fulfilling the goals of the New Communities Initiative,” said Mayor Bowser. “This was a community-led effort that helped move this project forward as we finally approach the finish line. We look forward to when the construction is done and when we can cut a ribbon and welcome former Temple Courts and Golden Rule residents back to the neighborhood.”

Northwest One is a three-phase residential development that will transform the former Temple Courts building into mixed-use, mixed-income residences, services, and retail within a public realm that will enhance the culture and character of the surrounding community. Once all three phases of Northwest One are completed, the redevelopment will contain 211 replacement units for former Temple Courts and Golden Rule residents. Sixty-five of those units will be provided in phase one. The three-phase development is part of DMPED’s New Communities Initiative and fulfills the Mayor’s commitment to return residents back to the site and provide affordable housing for DC’s most vulnerable residents.

“Our goal with every DMPED-led project is to provide the best economic and community benefits possible,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “Being able to finally replace the residential units that were lost some time ago is a huge win for our city and the residents who have been waiting for this happen.”

Phase one of the development will deliver 220 total units, including 150 affordable units, 77 of which will be for residents earning at or below 30% of AMI, and 73 units for those earning at or below 60% of AMI. The final 70 units will be market rate. Furthermore, 56 of the total units in phase one will be 3- or 4-bedroom family-sized residences. The development will also include a large courtyard, grilling stations, clubroom, fitness center, and children’s playroom.

Mayor Bowser reaffirmed her commitment to investments in affordable housing with her Fiscal Year 2021 budget, recognizing that both short- and long-term efforts must be ongoing to preserve housing affordability and stability for all District residents. The Mayor’s FY21 budget includes an investment of $100 million in the Housing Production Trust Fund – for the sixth consecutive year – and a $1 million investment in the Housing Preservation Fund.

At the start of her second term, Mayor Bowser set a bold goal to deliver an additional 36,000 units of housing – including at least 12,000 units of affordable housing – by 2025. From January 2019 through October 2020, the District has produced 10,658 units, of which 1,692 are affordable. You can track the District’s progress toward #36000by2025 at open.dc.gov/36000by2025.

“The next exciting step is to begin the job training program our team is sponsoring, which will teach construction skills to those seeking to work in the apprenticeship programs on our project, as well as other projects in the District,” said Bob Murphy, MRP’s Managing Principal.

Northwest One Development Partners, LLC, the Department of Employment Services (DOES), and McCullough Construction, LLC will begin the first of six ABC CORE Construction Training Classes in The John and Jill Ker Conway Residence located near the NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro Station. CORE is a prerequisite for all trade/apprenticeship classes and is designed to provide students with the basic knowledge and skills required in the construction trades.