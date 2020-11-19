Minim Announces New Training Program for Partners to Deliver an Affordable Remote Networking Solution
With Minim Academy, partners can become subject matter experts as they bring the Minim cloud-controlled WiFi solution to business clients
I found the Minim Academy to be a true help in learning how to better represent the Minim product line.”MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minim, the AI-driven managed WiFi and security platform, today announces the launch of Minim Academy—an exclusive partner training program designed to help Minim partners successfully sell the Minim solution. The on-demand program provides a series of educational training videos that cover topics such as Minim’s Bring Your Own Network™ features and benefits, how Minim stacks up against the competition, sweet spots for selling Minim, a breakdown of Minim’s revolutionary Work-Life WiFi feature set, and more.
“With Minim Academy, partners have the opportunity to become officially ‘Minim-certified’ by passing a comprehensive assessment that tests their knowledge on Minim,” said Tyler Craig, VP of Business Development and Channel Sales at Minim. “It’s a great opportunity for partners as they get the ability to share this certification on their websites and sales materials as they engage with prospects. And with this announcement today, we are proud to be introducing our first Minim-certified partner graduating class.”
Minim is honored to announce the first graduating class of Minim Academy, comprised of the following Minim-certified partners:
- In The Cloud Technology, https://inthecloudtechnology.com
- Diversified Telecom Services Management, Inc., https://diversifiedtms.com
- Cloud Voice Systems, https://cloudvoicesystems.com
- Top Speed Data, https://topspeeddata.com
- WideNet Outfitters, LLC, https://wnoweb.com
- Vista Strategic Advisors, LLC, https://vistastrategicadvisors.com
- Accurate Cloud Solutions, https://accuratecloudsolutions.com
- Skyecast, https://skyecast.com
- Triple Crown Technology, LLC, https://triplecrowninternet.com
- Amnexus Communications, https://amnexus.com
Below, some of the Minim Academy graduates share their insights after completion of the program:
“I found the Minim Academy to be a true help in learning how to better represent the Minim product line,” said Glenn Illian, Vice President at Top Speed Data. “The academy showed me the reasons that my clients would want to have the Minim solution. Have talked to several customers already because of what I have learned from the academy training.”
“I've been using Minim Edge Extend and Remote Assistant in my home office for the past month. Standard installation was simple, but when I needed to customize the configuration I found the support team to be extremely responsive,” commented Patrick LoConte, CTO at Vista Strategic Advisors. “Overall the product is very easy to use, provides a solid foundation of security, and allows me to maintain an appropriate degree of privacy for non-business activity. I'm excited to be able to bring this solution to customers as a Minim-Certified Partner.”
“Minim provides my clients with a unique and highly secure connection as a "Work-from-Home" user either for their home-based business or for their employer's expanded network,” said Bill Quaglia, Founder/President of In the Cloud Technology. “It provides a simple, user-friendly tool-set for both the remote user and the IT team of a business who struggles to manage and secure all of their home-based employees.”
“Minim has developed the key component for the Ultimate Home Office.” Rich Soutar, Founder of Triple Crown Technology, LLC added.
Having recently partnered with leading technology services distributor Telarus, the Minim AI-Driven Bring Your Own Network™ solution is available for Telarus partners to sell. To learn more, visit https://hello.minim.co/telarus.
About Minim
Minim® is a cloud WiFi management platform that enables and secures a better-connected home. Minim's Software as a Service (SaaS) helps businesses create co-managed WiFi networks to explore device behavior, optimize the broadband connection, eliminate connectivity issues, and block cybersecurity threats. The company’s self-learning platform employs proprietary fingerprinting and behavioral models to detect threats and performance issues without compromising privacy. Minim customers benefit from intuitive applications and hardware choice to improve the WiFi experience, leading to happy and productive homes and offices where things just work. The company is now partnering with ISPs, managed service providers, distributed businesses, and device manufacturers who want to help make home connectivity as safe and reliable as drinking water. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.co.
