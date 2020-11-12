Minim and Fiber Broadband Association to Present Webinar: How Fiber-Wireless ISPs Have Unleashed AI-Driven Cloud Tech
As a new FBA vendor member, Minim presents webinar to explore how ISPs can future-proof their business models with cutting-edge hybrid network deployments
This presentation featuring expert panelists from Minim and LIT Internet will be a valuable resource for our members and those throughout the industry looking to enhance the broadband experience.”MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minim, the AI-driven managed Wi-Fi and IoT security platform, today announces it will host a live webinar, Hybrid Strategies: How Fiber-Wireless ISPs Have Unleashed AI-Driven Cloud Tech, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2 pm EST in collaboration with the largest and only all-fiber trade association in the Americas, the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA).
The webinar will provide a first-hand look into the advantages of a hybrid fiber-wireless model by Louisiana-local Internet Service Provider LIT Internet, as well as uncover how ISPs can amplify their customer’s entire broadband experience by adopting AI-driven cloud technologies. The presentation will be given by John D’Amato, SVP Revenue of Minim, and Nicholas Teachworth, Vice President and co-founder of LIT Internet.
“The Fiber Broadband Association is thrilled to welcome Minim as a new vendor member, and to host this informative webinar on how ISPs can future-proof their business models,” said Garrett Sheehan, Director, Membership & Industry Affairs of Fiber Broadband Association. “This presentation featuring expert panelists from Minim and LIT Internet will be a valuable resource for our members and those throughout the industry looking to enhance the broadband experience for their customers. Minim’s commitment to creating a better connected home is a vision that FBA shares, and we look forward to their engagement with the Association.”
During the webinar, the presenters will discuss:
- Key factors when selecting a network design,
- The advantages of hybrid fiber-wireless network
- How ISPs can transform their broadband subscriber support experience with AI
- An AI-driven cloud-managed WiFi and hybrid deployment case study
- Trends and the next frontier of wireless and broadband technologies
In conjunction with hosting this webinar, Minim is also announcing it has joined the FBA as a vendor member, showcasing its commitment to the entire broadband ecosystem in encouraging the expansion of fiber deployments.
“We’re excited to be joining the FBA and are proud to present this webinar with them. Attendees can expect practical advice on how to best position themselves within local markets for fast yet sustainable growth,” said Nicole Hayward, Cofounder and CMO/CPO of Minim. “I’m excited to hear insights from Minim customer LIT Internet about how they supercharged their service offering and expanded into new coverage areas without raising costs by adopting an AI-driven hybrid network model.”
For more information and to register for the webinar, Hybrid Strategies: How Fiber-Wireless ISPs Have Unleashed AI-Driven Cloud Tech, visit this link.
About Minim
Minim is a cloud Wi-Fi management platform that enables and secures a better connected home. Minim's Software as a Service (SaaS) helps operators increase revenue and reduce support costs by offering a premium managed Wi-Fi service to their subscribers via customer premise equipment of their choosing. Subscribers benefit from best-in-class customer support, an easy-to-use mobile app, parental controls, AI-powered network recommendations, and more. The company is now partnering with service providers and consumer device manufacturers who want to help make home connectivity as safe and reliable as drinking water. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.co.
About Fiber Broadband Association
The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association in the Americas dedicated to the pursuit of all-fiber-optic network infrastructure to the home, to the business and to everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better broadband networks with fiber optics while working with its members to lead the organization forward, collaborate with industry allies and propel the deployment of fiber networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build a better broadband future here and around the world. Learn more at https://www.fiberbroadband.org.
