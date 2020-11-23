Radiologists put CureMetrix AI to the Test for RSNA 2020 Annual Meeting
Global healthcare technology company to reveal results of ‘AI Test Drive Challenge’ for radiologists at Featured Demonstration session Tues, Dec 1st - 8:30am CT
We wanted to put radiologists in the driver’s seat, and the results show how AI can empower them to read mammograms more quickly and accurately to save more lives.”LA JOLLA, CA, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix, Inc., a global healthcare technology company that develops AI-driven software for radiology, will present two case studies at the virtual 2020 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting.
— Kevin Harris - President, CureMetrix
In keeping with the theme of this year’s online event, “Human Insight/Visionary Medicine,” the CureMetrix and Ambra Health teams will debut the results of their hands-on “AI Test Drive Challenge” for radiologists. The Challenge, hosted this October, presented participating radiologists 25 mammogram cases that included a mixture of routine and complex cases, enriched with cancer cases. Some participants reviewed the cases with the help of CureMetrix AI solutions cmTriage™ and cmAssist®, and another group reviewed the cases without the aid of artificial intelligence. Both groups conducted the readings in the online Ambra Health platform.
The impact that the AI had in improving sensitivity, specificity and overall accuracy is significant, showcasing that radiologists using AI can deliver powerful results. “We at CureMetrix cannot wait to share our latest learnings about AI in mammography with radiologists and our colleagues at the RSNA Annual Meeting,” said Kevin Harris, president of CureMetrix. “We wanted to put radiologists in the driver’s seat, and the results show how AI can empower them to read mammograms more quickly and accurately to save more lives.”
CureMetrix was recently named a finalist in the Fast Company 2020 Innovation By Design awards, and was awarded Best New Radiology Vendor in the 2019 Aunt Minnie awards, honoring innovation and excellence in the field of radiology. CureMetrix scheduled presentations include:
CureMetrix at RSNA 2020
● Tuesday, December 1, 8:30am CT: “Featured Demonstration: The AI Test Drive Results Are In!”
There was an incredible response to this hands-on challenge putting radiologists in the driver’s seat with AI-based radiology tools. Find out how participants stacked up on sensitivity, specificity and performance when aided by AI versus on their own.
Presented by:
Kevin Harris, President, CureMetrix
Morris Panner, CEO, Ambra Health
● Monday, November 30, 8:00am CT and On-Demand through Saturday, December 5: “AI Theater: New Frontiers in AI and Breast Density Reporting”
This webinar will showcase AI innovations in mammography and breast density reporting.
Presented by:
Alyssa Watanabe, MD, FACR, Chief Medical Officer, CureMetrix
Kevin Harris, President, CureMetrix
● Monday, November 30 through Saturday, December 5, 8:00am - 6:00pm CT Daily: CureMetrix Virtual Exhibit
Learn more about AI and the impact it can have on a radiology practice and its patients. Stop by for quick virtual demos, insightful studies, and ask our experts questions in an informative Live Chat.
About CureMetrix
Delivering CAD that Works®, CureMetrix is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix supports the radiologist to dramatically improve the accuracy of detection and classification of anomalies in mammography. Our mission is to save lives and support better clinical and financial outcomes. www.CureMetrix.com
About CureMetrix Solutions
CureMetrix is the creator of AI mammography solutions cmTriage™ and cmAssist®, the two AI-CAD products featured in the Challenge along with the Ambra Health platform. cmTriage is the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S. Studies have shown that with cmTriage, radiologists can realize up to a 30% reduction in mammography reading time while supporting the overall practice to streamline workload. In studies published in the Journal of Digital Imaging, CureMetrix cmAssist AI-CAD was able to demonstrate the ability to reduce false positives by 69% over traditional CAD and help radiologists improve their breast cancer detection rate on average 27%, without increasing recall rates.
About Ambra Health
Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Johns Hopkins Medicine, UC San Diego and New York Presbyterian, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.AmbraHealth.com
