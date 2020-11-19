- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (November 8-14)

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 19, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,617 for the week of Nov. 8-14, 2020, with a total of $9,905,635 of benefits paid. There were 28,168 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 8-14 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 11/8 to 11/14 3,131 719 765 Week Prior (11/1 to 11/7) 2,613 19.8% 630 14.1% 817 -6.4% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 8-14 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 11/8 to 11/14 17,437 2,702 8,029 Week Prior (11/1 to 11/7) 18,331 -4.711% 2,851 -5.2% 8,183 -1.9% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to Nov. 14, 2020 Current Week (11/8 - 11/14) Previous Week (11/1 - 11/7) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 4,617 4,060 1,131 263,835 52,480 27,151 Continued Claims 28,168 29,365 8,856 $557,147,412 $64,404,784 $61,550,800 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $851,487,067 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $75,584,100

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Nov. 7, 2020, was 3,264. A total of 3,331 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“A high demand for the unemployment benefit persists as new claims have increased for two consecutive weeks; it is critical to note that we were and are expecting a seasonal increase in claims during the winter months,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “In more promising data, we have seen a decrease in continued or ongoing claims for 28 consecutive weeks as Utah’s economy continues to gradually recover during this difficult pandemic.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

