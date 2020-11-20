WENO Exchange Launches Curated Drug Database for E-Prescription Writing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Building off the free National Library of Medicine’s (NLM) RxNorm RxTerms, WENO Exchange, LLC has built a low cost curated drug database called for e-Prescribing. Going beyond the normalized naming system for generic and branded drugs and the semantic interoperation between drug terminologies and pharmacy knowledge base systems, WENO’s Drug Database adds information that is missing from that provided by RXTerms which is required to complete necessary fields more accurately for e-Prescribing on electronic health records’ (EHRs) User Interface. WENO’s Drug Database also includes ingredients for each prescribable drug in the United States for allergy checks and the ONCHigh data, which is list of high-priority drug-to-drug interactions.
WENO Exchange offers an e-Prescribing intermediary service that gives EHRs and telemedicine applications the ability to offer their providers e-Prescribing, including EPCS without their own DEA-approved audited system. Founded by Tina Goodman, an expert in EHR certifications and e-Prescribing standard, WENO Exchange is not associated with any monopolies and the only e-Prescribing intermediary to operate independently from the Surescripts network
WENO Exchange’s Drug Database also issues monthly updates which are available to existing EHR Application Programming Interface (API) partners that are registered on WENO Exchange’s certification or live dashboard. While other commercial drug compendiums’ cost is based on per prescriber use, WENO’s Drug Database can used by one or many prescribers.
According to the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA), RxNorm RxTerms provides representation of generic drug names but not route of administration. AMIA subject matter experts in the science and practice of informatics identified several issues related to data quality, including erroneous or missing defined relationships, and the use of different concept hierarchies to represent the same drug. More importantly, they found extensive semantic precoordination of orthogonal concepts related to route and dose form, which would complicate the use of RxNorm for Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS).
“While RxNorm is a free and a valuable resource for the standardization of medications used in clinical practice, it requires additional work and knowledge to enhance its terminology to reduce errors in e-Prescribing, such as information dealing with quantities. Prescribers select drugs that are named by RXCUI #s, a drugs concept, and pharmacies dispense drugs based on the National Drug Code (NDC),” said Goodman. “To be accurate, which is essential in dispensing drugs, mapping the quantity means the difference between an EHR proscribing three cases or three unit doses.”
Continued Goodman, “WENO’s Drug Database is ideal for small to medium size EHRs, including start-ups, that deal with the cost of doing business to stay competitive. WENO bridges the knowledge and cost gap with its Drug Database.”
The WENO Exchange Drug Database is available for purchase on its site: https://wenoexchange.com/products-for-sale/).
About WENO Exchange, LLC
WENO Exchange is an Austin, TX-based e-Prescribing platform that gives electronic health records (EHRs) and telemedicine applications the ability to offer their providers services without their own DEA-approved audited system. Founded by Tina Goodman, an expert in electronic health record (EHR) certifications and e-Prescribing standard, WENO Exchange is not associated with any monopolies and the only e-Prescribing platform to operate independently from the Surescripts network. https://wenoexchange.com
Patti Hill
WENO Exchange offers an e-Prescribing intermediary service that gives EHRs and telemedicine applications the ability to offer their providers e-Prescribing, including EPCS without their own DEA-approved audited system. Founded by Tina Goodman, an expert in EHR certifications and e-Prescribing standard, WENO Exchange is not associated with any monopolies and the only e-Prescribing intermediary to operate independently from the Surescripts network
WENO Exchange’s Drug Database also issues monthly updates which are available to existing EHR Application Programming Interface (API) partners that are registered on WENO Exchange’s certification or live dashboard. While other commercial drug compendiums’ cost is based on per prescriber use, WENO’s Drug Database can used by one or many prescribers.
According to the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA), RxNorm RxTerms provides representation of generic drug names but not route of administration. AMIA subject matter experts in the science and practice of informatics identified several issues related to data quality, including erroneous or missing defined relationships, and the use of different concept hierarchies to represent the same drug. More importantly, they found extensive semantic precoordination of orthogonal concepts related to route and dose form, which would complicate the use of RxNorm for Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS).
“While RxNorm is a free and a valuable resource for the standardization of medications used in clinical practice, it requires additional work and knowledge to enhance its terminology to reduce errors in e-Prescribing, such as information dealing with quantities. Prescribers select drugs that are named by RXCUI #s, a drugs concept, and pharmacies dispense drugs based on the National Drug Code (NDC),” said Goodman. “To be accurate, which is essential in dispensing drugs, mapping the quantity means the difference between an EHR proscribing three cases or three unit doses.”
Continued Goodman, “WENO’s Drug Database is ideal for small to medium size EHRs, including start-ups, that deal with the cost of doing business to stay competitive. WENO bridges the knowledge and cost gap with its Drug Database.”
The WENO Exchange Drug Database is available for purchase on its site: https://wenoexchange.com/products-for-sale/).
About WENO Exchange, LLC
WENO Exchange is an Austin, TX-based e-Prescribing platform that gives electronic health records (EHRs) and telemedicine applications the ability to offer their providers services without their own DEA-approved audited system. Founded by Tina Goodman, an expert in electronic health record (EHR) certifications and e-Prescribing standard, WENO Exchange is not associated with any monopolies and the only e-Prescribing platform to operate independently from the Surescripts network. https://wenoexchange.com
Patti Hill
WENO Exchange
+1 910-821-1436
patti@penmanpr.com