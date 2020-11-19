Franchise Business Review Announces the Most Profitable Franchises of 2020
35 Franchise Companies Identified in Independent Survey of Franchise Owners as Stand Outs for Both Strong Financial Performance and High Franchisee Satisfaction
The franchise brands on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises are highly profitable for their owners, and equally, if not more importantly, they have outstanding franchise owner satisfaction.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced the first annual list of the Most Profitable Franchises. A newly released report identified the 35 brands that offer a strong financial opportunity as well as extremely high satisfaction among their current franchise owners.
— Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year recognizing the top franchises in specific sectors.
“We researched hundreds of franchise brands and subjected them to stringent selection criteria to identify the companies on our list of the Most Profitable Franchises,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “Covid-19 has hit some franchise businesses harder than others; despite that, the franchise brands on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises are highly profitable for their owners, and equally, if not more importantly, they have outstanding franchise owner satisfaction.”
To identify the companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 300 franchise brands, representing over 28,000 franchise owners, that participated in our satisfaction research. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including financial opportunity, leadership, training & support, and the franchisee community.
The selection criteria eliminated brands with a minimum startup capital requirement over $250,000 in order to focus on highly-profitable franchise opportunities that are more financially attainable to the average franchise candidate. Other criteria included average owner incomes and franchise owner satisfaction. All brands on the list have at least 25% of their franchise owners earning annual incomes of $150,000 or higher and ranked above benchmark for franchisee satisfaction.
“It’s important to have realistic expectations of what business ownership is all about before you invest in a franchise. Most franchise businesses—like any new business—require several years of hard work before they start to really take off,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “But if you take the time to do your research, you have a much better chance of finding an opportunity that can help you attain significant wealth over time. Our list of the Most Profitable Franchises is a good place to begin. The brands we identified are financially within reach for most candidates and offer a better than average shot at growing your income to a six-figure salary within a few years.”
The complete list of the Most Profitable Franchises is available at: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top/most-profitable-franchises/
Research on the Top Franchises for 2021 is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
