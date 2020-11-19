Edenred Ticket Restaurant® Employee Benefit Now Available in the U.S.
Exclusive AnytimePay Feature Provides Paycheck Advances for Added Financial Well-BeingBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edenred, a leading service and payment platform, and a world leader in employee benefits, today announced the launch of Edenred Ticket Restaurant®, a prepaid meal card benefit in the United States.
Already being used in 35 countries, Ticket Restaurant® is a program designed for employers to subsidy employee meals and/or grocery shopping. The benefit specifically addresses health and nutrition needs which positively impact employee retention, productivity, and well-being.
Ticket Restaurant® allows employees to use a prepaid card to purchase meals at work or home from restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, and popular food delivery apps such as DoorDash, Grubhub, Waitr, and Postmates. Online and on the Ticket Restaurant® mobile app, participants can check balances, manage their accounts, and request paycheck advances thanks to an exclusive AnytimePay feature.
Particularly relevant for addressing the trends that emerged or intensified at the height of the health crisis, such as remote working, Edenred’s Ticket Restaurant® increases employer’s attractiveness while improving workers’ productivity and wellbeing by securing a budget for food. Employers can customize the program according to their needs using features like daily spending allowances, allowing/blocking specific merchants, and more.
Ed Fleischmann, CEO at Edenred Benefits, says: « The pandemic is changing the way employers reward and motivate employees. Most employee benefits and perks were oriented to work-from-office, like corporate cafeterias or free snacks. Ticket Restaurant® is a new solution that gives employees the flexibility to dine no matter where they are, at home, or in the office. »
Enhanced Financial Flexibility with AnytimePay Feature
Employees who enroll in Ticket Restaurant® have the option to sign up for AnytimePay, an exclusive feature that allows participants to receive instant paycheck advances to cover additional or unexpected meal and food costs.
Paycheck advances with zero annual percentage rate can be requested in seconds on Ticket Restaurant® mobile app, funds are added instantly to the Ticket Restaurant® card.
« We understand that financial emergencies can happen to anyone, having to wait until the next paycheck to pay for food and groceries can be very stressful. AnytimePay help employees bridge that gap if the paycheck is several days away. Facilitating access to food is an added feature that solidifies the value of Ticket Restaurant® as a unique benefit that is focused on employee nutrition, health, and financial well-being. », Ed Fleischmann adds.
About Ticket Restaurant®
Ticket Restaurant®, created in 1962, enables employee users to benefit from a dedicated daily lunch budget, while also giving them more choice and access to better quality foods. For companies, Ticket Restaurant® is a way to attract new and retain existing employees, and to improve productivity and performance. This solution is offered today in 35 countries and used to pay for over 1.5 billion meals every year.
The Ticket Restaurant® solution has now been extensively digitalized thanks to increased technological integration between Edenred’s payment solutions and the meal delivery and mobile payment services of local and global players. Ticket Restaurant® users save time in restaurants and food outlets by using their smartphones to make contactless payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, or Edenred’s proprietary solutions, Edenred Pay. They can also order and pay online using their Ticket Restaurant®, account via 40 different partner platforms, including Deliveroo, DejBox, and Uber Eats.
For more information: www.ticketrestaurant.us
About Edenred
Edenred is a leading services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.
Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal vouchers), fleet and mobility (fuel cards, commuter vouchers), incentives (gift vouchers, employee engagement platforms), and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.
Edenred’s 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient, and more user-friendly every day.
In 2019, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €31 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms, and cards.
Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe, and MSCI Europe.
For more information: www.edenred.com
Edenred is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.
Edenred is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.
