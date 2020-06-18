Edenred Commuter Benefits Supports Representative Blumenauer’s Bicycle Commuter Act
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bicycle Commuter Act of 2019, Introduced by Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Vern Buchanan (R-FL), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), seeks to reinstate bicycle commuter benefits in Public Law
In the wake of the long-term effects that COVID-19 will have on the daily commuting options, it is imperative that we stand in support of the Bicycle Commuter Act of 2019 which seeks to reinstate, modify and expand the bicycle commuter tax benefit.
As a commuting option that is cost-effective, safe for the environment, and beneficial to physical and mental health, bicycle ridership in major cities has been on the rise for years.
In addition to reinstating the bicycle commuter benefit, the Bicycle Commuter Act of 2019 will introduce key changes including :
- Making the benefit a pre-tax benefit, alongside parking and transit, rather than a reimbursement
- Allowing employees to receive a bicycle benefit of up to 20% of the parking benefit (currently equals $53/month for bicycling, indexed for inflation)
- Allowing the bicycle benefit to be used in concert with the transit and parking benefits
- Adding bikesharing as eligible for the benefit and clarifying that electric bikes are also eligible
Ed Fleischmann, CEO, Edenred Commuter Benefits, states: “In cities across the country emerging from COVID-19, there is a slow return to public transit, and a steady climb in private car travel. We need to take decisive action to incentivize people to return to safe, sustainable, and efficient modes of transportation as businesses reopen, to avoid unprecedented levels of congestion and pollution in our cities. The shift in focus towards shared mobility will create exciting new possibilities for the future of our daily commute. We are working together with our partners to plan, adapt and shape long-term commuting options for millions of employees across the country. »
In a March 5, 2019 press release announcing the introduction of the new legislation, Rep. Blumenauer said, “Communities of all sizes are demanding better transportation options to get to work and it is past time that the federal government provides the flexibility and incentives needed to encourage bike community. We must offer more transportation choices that are better for the environment, cheaper for families and incentivize burning calories, not carbon,”
Rep. Buchanan commented in the same announcement. “I’m excited to continue co-leading bipartisan efforts to encourage biking and the numerous benefits that come with it.”
“Access to transit is not only an economic issue, it's an equity and public health issue,” stated Rep. Pressley, in the same announcement.
▬▬
About Edenred Commuter Benefits
Edenred Commuter Benefits’ mission is to make tax-free commuter benefits an essential part of employee benefits packages nationwide.
Edenred Commuter Benefits provides a one-stop total solution experience, from a nationwide commuter benefits program for employers to a private label program for third party administrators.
We serve more than 12,000 employers representing over 10 million employees, including many Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies like Boeing, USPS, Merck, Qualcomm, The City of New York and more. We also maintain partnerships with over 50 national third party administrators, more than 350 transit agencies, hundreds of bike shops, and over 5,000 parking locations.
For more information: www.commuterbenefits.com
▬▬
Edenred is a leading services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.
Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal vouchers), fleet and mobility (fuel cards, commuter vouchers), incentives (gift vouchers, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.
Edenred’s 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more user-friendly every day.
In 2019, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €31 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.
Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and MSCI Europe.
For more information: www.edenred.com
The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.A., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.
Kerrie LePage
In the wake of the long-term effects that COVID-19 will have on the daily commuting options, it is imperative that we stand in support of the Bicycle Commuter Act of 2019 which seeks to reinstate, modify and expand the bicycle commuter tax benefit.
As a commuting option that is cost-effective, safe for the environment, and beneficial to physical and mental health, bicycle ridership in major cities has been on the rise for years.
In addition to reinstating the bicycle commuter benefit, the Bicycle Commuter Act of 2019 will introduce key changes including :
- Making the benefit a pre-tax benefit, alongside parking and transit, rather than a reimbursement
- Allowing employees to receive a bicycle benefit of up to 20% of the parking benefit (currently equals $53/month for bicycling, indexed for inflation)
- Allowing the bicycle benefit to be used in concert with the transit and parking benefits
- Adding bikesharing as eligible for the benefit and clarifying that electric bikes are also eligible
Ed Fleischmann, CEO, Edenred Commuter Benefits, states: “In cities across the country emerging from COVID-19, there is a slow return to public transit, and a steady climb in private car travel. We need to take decisive action to incentivize people to return to safe, sustainable, and efficient modes of transportation as businesses reopen, to avoid unprecedented levels of congestion and pollution in our cities. The shift in focus towards shared mobility will create exciting new possibilities for the future of our daily commute. We are working together with our partners to plan, adapt and shape long-term commuting options for millions of employees across the country. »
In a March 5, 2019 press release announcing the introduction of the new legislation, Rep. Blumenauer said, “Communities of all sizes are demanding better transportation options to get to work and it is past time that the federal government provides the flexibility and incentives needed to encourage bike community. We must offer more transportation choices that are better for the environment, cheaper for families and incentivize burning calories, not carbon,”
Rep. Buchanan commented in the same announcement. “I’m excited to continue co-leading bipartisan efforts to encourage biking and the numerous benefits that come with it.”
“Access to transit is not only an economic issue, it's an equity and public health issue,” stated Rep. Pressley, in the same announcement.
▬▬
About Edenred Commuter Benefits
Edenred Commuter Benefits’ mission is to make tax-free commuter benefits an essential part of employee benefits packages nationwide.
Edenred Commuter Benefits provides a one-stop total solution experience, from a nationwide commuter benefits program for employers to a private label program for third party administrators.
We serve more than 12,000 employers representing over 10 million employees, including many Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies like Boeing, USPS, Merck, Qualcomm, The City of New York and more. We also maintain partnerships with over 50 national third party administrators, more than 350 transit agencies, hundreds of bike shops, and over 5,000 parking locations.
For more information: www.commuterbenefits.com
▬▬
Edenred is a leading services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.
Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal vouchers), fleet and mobility (fuel cards, commuter vouchers), incentives (gift vouchers, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.
Edenred’s 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more user-friendly every day.
In 2019, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €31 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.
Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and MSCI Europe.
For more information: www.edenred.com
The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.A., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.
Kerrie LePage
Edenred Commuter Benefits
+1 857-228-1422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn