UgoVirtual™ Appoints Michael Cohen as CEO to Lead Rapid Growth in the Virtual/Hybrid Event and AR/VR Solutions Market

Provider of comprehensive virtual and hybrid event solutions platform taps technology industry veteran and AR/VR visionary to lead strategic global growth

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UgoVirtual™, a leading global provider of comprehensive digital platforms designed to meet the rapidly expanding needs of the virtual/hybrid conference and event management industry, has appointed Michael C. Cohen as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With unprecedented growth exceeding 1,000% YTD in 2020, and continued domestic and international adoption of its full-featured digital platforms, this strategic leadership appointment positions UgoVirtual to meet the scaling global demand for virtual and hybrid event solutions that deliver business continuity, profitability and engagement to its partners and clients. It also reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its advanced suite of VR/AR (XR) technology innovations and go-to-market initiatives.

“With the massive disruptions the present global business and social environments have been dealt, combined with the required and sustainable move to remote Work From Home (WFH) realities, there has never been a greater opportunity than now for intelligent, sustained growth in the virtual/hybrid engagement sector. UgoVirtual was well prepared to meet and deliver on the skyrocketing demand for virtual events and digital communication solutions that suddenly emerged in early 2020,” said Cohen. “The company has been developing the vision and building the foundation for several years, so we were ideally positioned to deliver on the mass market pivot to virtual events and sophisticated branded webinars. With our advanced, full-featured virtual and hybrid event platform, UgoVirtual has since served the needs of some of the leading global and regional event management companies around the world to assist their Fortune 500 clients in quickly pivoting their “brick and mortar” events to the virtual world in order to maintain business continuity and maximize engagement in these challenging times. By the end of 2021, hybrid events and conference solutions will become the standard, and I am excited to lead this dynamic and growing organization into its next stage of intelligent growth and scalable execution so that clients, partners and their attendees can ‘be everywhere’.”

Prior to assuming his new role of CEO with UgoVirtual, Cohen was a founding member of the company’s Board of Advisors. With over 20 years of experience in innovative technology and commercialization, he possesses deep expertise in scaling businesses domestically and globally, building top-tier organizational teams, product and strategic commercial partner development and branding, that have driven his companies, clients and partners to the forefront of their respective markets. Throughout his career, he has held senior management and executive-level commercial roles with notable Fortune 1000, VC-funded startups and international growth-oriented technology companies.

In addition to Cohen’s appointment to the role of CEO, UgoVirtual is driving growth through the expansion of its operational, technical and project management teams, in the Americas and in strategic regions around the globe, to meet the growing demand for its solutions.

“As market conditions evolve and adoption of virtual, hybrid and AR/VR solutions continue to expand, we are quickly scaling and preparing our next generation of digital technology solutions for both enterprise and a wide range of vertical market sectors,” continued Cohen. “UgoVirtual is set to roll out several technical enhancements to our solutions offering in the next few quarters that will continue to expand and enhance our clients’ and partners’ abilities to maximize the virtual and hybrid conference and event experience for all stakeholders.”

A flexible, full-featured and highly configurable digital conference and event platform, UgoVirtual’s core virtual event solution enables event organizers and meeting planners to virtualize conferences, tradeshows, symposiums and more in a variety of industries and sectors, from finance, science and medical, retail, NGOs and associations, to academic and enterprise networking events. This provides a host of benefits to all stakeholders, including expanded reach, increased revenue opportunities, more active participation and extended access to event content.

