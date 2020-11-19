STEM Toys Market Size to Reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2025 – Arizton
The analysis of the market forecasts that the industry will witness 1.5X times growth during the forecast period.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The STEM toys market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2020–2025.
The analysis of the market forecasts that the industry will witness 1.5X times growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to observe significant growth because of the emergence of robotics, STEM-based courses, the need for cognitive and mental development, and the rise in millennial spending for nostalgia. However, the market is heading toward sustainable growth due to the rise in sustainability practices in the global STEM toys market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the STEM Toys market during the forecast period:
• Sustainable and Eco-friendly Stem Toys
• Need for Motor Skills and Cognitive Development
• Demand for Robotic Toys
The study considers the present scenario of the STEM toys market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
STEM Toys Market – Vendor Profile
Prominent Vendors
• LEGO
• Mattel
• Hasbro
• Learning Resources
• Melissa & Doug
Other Prominent Vendors
• Spin Master
• K’NEX
• Ravensburger
• Goliath
• VTech Electronics
• LeapFrog Enterprises
• ThinkFun.com
• WowWee Group Limited
• ELENCO ELECTRONICS
• net
• Digital Dream Labs
• Sphero
• Johnco
• Smartivity
• Magna-Tiles
• OWI
• Thames & Kosmos
• SmartLab
• Klutz
STEM Toys Market – Segmentation
By Age Group
• 0–3 years
• 3–8 years
• 8–12 years
• 12+ years
By Categories
• Science
• Technology
• Engineering
• Mathematics
By Distribution
• Online
• Offline
• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
• Departmental Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Others
By Geography
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Netherlands
• APAC
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia
• India
• Thailand
• Singapore
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Middle East & Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• South Africa
