STEM Toys Market Size to Reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

The analysis of the market forecasts that the industry will witness 1.5X times growth during the forecast period.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The STEM toys market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2020–2025.

The analysis of the market forecasts that the industry will witness 1.5X times growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to observe significant growth because of the emergence of robotics, STEM-based courses, the need for cognitive and mental development, and the rise in millennial spending for nostalgia. However, the market is heading toward sustainable growth due to the rise in sustainability practices in the global STEM toys market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the STEM Toys market during the forecast period:

• Sustainable and Eco-friendly Stem Toys

• Need for Motor Skills and Cognitive Development

• Demand for Robotic Toys

The study considers the present scenario of the STEM toys market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Get your free sample now!

STEM Toys Market – Vendor Profile

Prominent Vendors

• LEGO

• Mattel

• Hasbro

• Learning Resources

• Melissa & Doug

Other Prominent Vendors

• Spin Master

• K’NEX

• Ravensburger

• Goliath

• VTech Electronics

• LeapFrog Enterprises

• ThinkFun.com

• WowWee Group Limited

• ELENCO ELECTRONICS

• net

• Digital Dream Labs

• Sphero

• Johnco

• Smartivity

• Magna-Tiles

• OWI

• Thames & Kosmos

• SmartLab

• Klutz

STEM Toys Market – Segmentation

By Age Group

• 0–3 years

• 3–8 years

• 8–12 years

• 12+ years

By Categories

• Science

• Technology

• Engineering

• Mathematics

By Distribution

• Online

• Offline

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Netherlands

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Thailand

• Singapore

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• South Africa

Get your free sample now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stem-toys-market-size-analysis

STEM Toys Market – Table of Contents

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Category

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Age Group

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Covid-19 Impact

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Sustainable And Eco-Friendly Stem Toys

8.2 Tapping The Omnichannel Opportunity

8.3 Demand For Robotic Toys

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Need For Motor Skills And Cognitive Development

9.2 Boom In Crowdfunding Platform

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Online And Mobile Gaming Platform

10.2 Stringent Safety Regulations And Guidelines

10.3 Licensing And Counterfeit Products

11 Value Chain

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

11.1.2 Manufacturers

11.1.3 Distributors

11.1.4 Retailers

11.1.5 End-users

12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Category

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Science

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market By Geography

13.4 Technology

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market By Geography

13.5 Engineering

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

13.6 Mathematics

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Market by Geography

14 Age Group

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 0-3 Years

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 3-8 Years

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 8-12 Years

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

14.6 12+ Years

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Market by Geography

15 Distribution Channel

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Specialty Stores

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market By Geography

15.4 Online

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market By Geography

15.5 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market By Geography

15.6 Departmental Stores

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Market By Geography

15.7 Others

15.7.1 Market Overview

15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.7.3 Market By Geography

16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Category

17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Age Group

17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Distribution Channel

17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.6 Key Countries

17.6.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

17.6.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

18 APAC

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Category

18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.4 Age Group

18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.5 Distribution Channel

18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.6 Key Countries

18.6.1 China: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.5 India: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.6 Thailand: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.7 Singapore: Market Size & Forecast

19 Europe

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Category

19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.4 Age Group

19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.5 Distribution Channel

19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.6 Key Countries

19.6.1 UK: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.2 France: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.3 Russia: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.4 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.5 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.6 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.7 Netherlands: Market Size & Forecast

20 Latin America

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Category

20.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.4 Age Group

20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.5 Distribution Channel

20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.6 Key Countries

20.6.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

20.6.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

21 Middle East & Africa

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Category

21.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.4 Age Group

21.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.5 Distribution Channel

21.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.6 Key Countries

21.6.1 UAE: Market Size & Forecast

21.6.2 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

21.6.3 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

Looking for more information? Click Here