MTI America Names Sam Hillman, Vice President of Sales and Account Management

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI America is pleased to announce that Sam Hillman will be joining the MTI team as Vice President of Sales and Account Management. Since 1991, Sam has been an integral part of the workers’ compensation community. In his early career, Sam supported regional clinical sales for Genex case management and utilization review services before moving to MSC in the early 2000s. In his tenure there, Sam was instrumental in helping grow MSC (now Onecall) from a regional organization to a national company, moving up through the ranks to Senior Vice President of Sales. Most recently, Sam served as Director of Sales for the workers’ compensation division of MyMatrixx, supporting PBM sales and account development.

In his role at MTI, Sam will be responsible for overseeing the Regional Account Management and Sales Team, expanding MTI’s strategy for frontline market penetration and customer service. His local, regional, and national experience in workers’ compensation and direct support of ancillary services will allow MTI to continue to scale while building on its longstanding success in delivering excellent customer service.

“Sam’s addition to our MTI family comes at a pivotal time within our industry and our society,” says Matthew Landon, Chief Strategy Officer. “We’re changing the way we engage with our clients and how we deliver our services. With his talent and experience, Sam can usher in a new and prosperous era for MTI, our customers, and their injured workers.”

Sam is pleased to be joining MTI, where the focus is on people first. “In a world driving hard toward automation and AI, the most important part of a successful company begins and ends with people,” he says. “It’s clear to me that MTI America not only understands this, they embody it.”

About MTI America

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company’s guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized nearly 30 years ago as the original pioneer of transport & translation services and continues today as our Diagnostic, Physical Medicine, Home, and medical equipment solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTI360 platform. For more information visit www.MTIamerica.com.