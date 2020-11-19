F3 Tech Lands Two Accelerator Companies in Maryland’s Future 20 List
2020 F3 Tech Accelerator Program participants recognized as lead entrepreneurs and innovators
I want to congratulate ACTIVEcharge and InventWood on their selection as part of Maryland Future 20.”EASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor Larry Hogan announced that two of F3 Tech Accelerator’s portfolio companies, ACTIVEcharge and InventWood™, have been selected to be in Maryland’s Future 20, a list of the state’s most innovative startups.
The Maryland Future 20 is part of Innovation Uncovered which highlights the state’s talented innovators, entrepreneurs, and growing small businesses. More than 125 nominations were received from the business community and general public, and the finalists were selected based on a variety of factors, including innovation, future growth potential, the company’s Maryland story, and “wow” factor.
“I want to congratulate ACTIVEcharge and InventWood on their selection as part of Maryland Future 20. Our program promotes local technology and rapid commercial expansion and it’s an honor for us to have two companies simultaneously chosen while currently in our program,” said Mike Thielke, Executive Director of F3 Tech.
ACTIVEcharge, LLC. has developed a self-powered wind turbine monitoring system which it just finished testing for the first time at the Talbot County Biosolids facility’s’ 100kW wind turbine as part of its involvement with F3 Tech.
InventWood™ has been working with the team at F3 Tech to expedite the commercial rollout of its patented and revolutionary MettleWood™ material, which is made from wood but twice as strong as steel, for a range of applications from automotive to building construction.
ACTIVEcharge and InventWood have been working with the F3 Tech Accelerator Program. The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors.
The inclusion of being in the Future 20 displays the incredible talent and entrepreneurial spirit that embodies both ACTIVEcharge and InventWood. Both companies are set to be featured in Maryland Commerce blog posts, videos, and social media promotion for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.
About F3 Tech Accelerator
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors. F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing, enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs. The F3 Tech Accelerator is supported in part by the US Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/program/accelerator/.
About Inventwood™
InventWood is committed to transforming the world by developing cellulose-based materials that are high-quality, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable. Their proprietary technologies offer superior alternatives to the most commonly used materials today while providing solutions to some of the world’s most intractable environmental challenges.
About ACTIVEcharge, LLC.
ACTIVEcharge, LLC. is a provider of blade monitoring hardware for wind turbine systems. The company's technology allows monitoring systems and sensors to use the kinetic energy of the blades to power them, reducing operational costs and downtime.
