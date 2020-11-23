Vertuoso Brings Three New Short-Shows to Binge-able Video Platform ClixTV
ClixTV, joins with story-telling innovators Vertuoso, to light up three snackable new shows designed for video consumers on every digital screen.
We're excited to partner with ClixTV, Vertuoso, and Swirl Studios, who are champions of content creators with their forward-thinking approach to branded entertainment.”SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClixTV, a new ecommerce-meets-entertainment platform, joins with story-telling innovators Vertuoso, to light up three snackable new shows designed for video consumers on every digital screen. It is free to watch with zero subscription fees.
— Christina Wong
ClixTV, created by media industry veterans Ed Sullivan, Patricia Sullivan and Stacy Jolna, focuses on direct-to-consumer watchers and shoppers – featuring thousands of hours of short-form original series along with hundreds of merchants and their products from around the globe.
Vertuoso begins its relationship with ClixTV by bringing a variety of odd and exciting video originals: Baking with Chickens, from creators Christina Wong and Dustin Hughes, and Craft Room Crash, from Jane Clauss, who are in partnership with Swirl Studios. Vertuoso also brings Born to Explore, the award-winning travel and adventure series, from creators Richard Wiese and Mercedes Velgot.
Vertuoso Co-Founder Greg Babiuk says, “ClixTV has an innovative approach to short form content and how to connect with brands. Their platform is unique in the marketplace and is well matched to the type of content our partners produce.”
Born To Explore
The Born to Explore video series will journey to around the globe to share compelling stories of the wildlife, diverse cultures and natural wonders of our planet. The series will draw from over 130 Emmy® award-winning episodes with the potential to create a variety of themed specials. The series Host Richard Wiese says, “Exploration is as much about creating a positive understanding of world cultures as it is about the discovery of the natural world. We look forward to extending our audience to ClixTV fans. Vertuoso has been instrumental in guiding us through this new content world.”
Baking with Chickens
Host Christina Wong and her backyard chickens welcome you to their weirdly wonderful world of baking. Her chickens lay more eggs than they can eat... so she created a baking show featuring her chickens and their eggs! The show serves up a slice of nerdtastic humor pie topped with talking chickens, baking recipes, and fun factoids. "My partner Dustin and I set out to create a baking show we'd want to watch that's upbeat, silly, and full of useful information so viewers come away with the knowledge and confidence to tackle their own baking projects," said Christina Wong co-creator and Chief Chicken Wrangler of Baking With Chickens.
Craft Room Crash
Jane Clauss is a two-time EMMY winning television personality. Currently the host of Creative Living on the COX Media Yurview Network, and host of Living Healthy Chicago on WGN TV. Jane is a do-it-yourself maker with contagious enthusiasm, a rip-it-apart and remake it sense of humor, and a bigger is better attitude; all on the rocks with a twist and olive! This is no “Plain Jane”; she is the crafty, modern domestic diva who is clever and inventive in all aspects of her life.
“I am thrilled to be part of the Clix TV platform. Craft Room Crash is such a beautiful patchwork of people who make up some of the best DIYers out there. It has been a passion project for me for a long time and I can’t wait to share it with the world. I have been a maker my entire life so meeting other makers and taking a peek into their creative minds to find out how and where they get it done is what I love most. Thank you to Swirl Studios and Vertuoso for letting me run with scissors.” – Jane Clauss
Swirl’s Abbey LeVine says, “Swirl Studios optioned “Baking with Chickens” and “Craft Room Crash” because both hosts are likeable and fun! Christina and Jane created these programs out of their love for the content and it’s evident when you watch them! Swirl recognizes the explosion of short form original programming, so while we design our own shows, our partnership with Vertuoso has allowed us to explore the exciting opportunities that Clix is creating now.
ClixTV’s CEO Ed Sullivan says, “ClixTV was created to provide a unique entertainment experience: Watch. Shop. Earn. Coming soon to ClixTV is ClixCash that provides rewards for every action on our service, from watching just what you want to social sharing to buying stuff you love.”
Adds Chief Marketing Officer Stacy Jolna, “Along with these three incredible shows curated by Vertuoso, ClixTV has amassed hundreds of hours of free videos. Expect the unexpected! Sponsors on ClixTV get an immersive branding experience that connects directly to shoppers.”
Vertuoso Co-Founder Curt Doty states, “As we evolve our mission from vertical storytelling to multi-platform marketing, branded content and distribution, we are excited to work with ClixTV to find the most compelling and authentic voices in the content world and connect them with brands. The market is ready for more bingeing.”
About ClixTV
ClixTV showcases short video series from your favorite stars and influencers, sharing their passions, hobbies, games, and antics. ClixTV is FREE and always will be. No pre-roll ads. No post-roll ads. No payments. Just the stars you love, the brands you love, and the charities you love without the noise. https://www.clixtv.com/about
About Swirl Studios
Swirl Studios is a mashup of brand experience experts and veteran network TV executives who love content. Swirl Studios identifies trends, manages talent and designs formats for television, digital channels and social media. We understand the storytelling vision of brands and networks by delivering messages that connect authentically to audiences. Founded in 2018 to address the growing short form content marketplace by Abbey LeVine, Swirl Studios has clients in the lifestyle, pharmaceutical, healthcare, financial and fashion industries. www.swirl-studios.com
About Vertuoso
Vertuoso is a hybrid digital agency that delivers innovative multi-platform campaign strategies for brands, agencies, studios, networks, and media companies. Founded by creative executive Curt Doty and executive producer Greg Babiuk in 2017, they provide research and strategy, creative development and production, and data analytics and optimization, telling stories with a social video focus.
