Pet-Proof Your Charging with KWING’s Pet Friendly Type C Cord

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KimWell Electronics Co. Ltd. is a cable-assembly manufacturer that provides diverse quality cords and cables for the consumer electronics, automotive, audio, and medical industries. KWING, KimWell’s newest product is a pet friendly scratch and chew proof Type C Cord that helps pet lovers protect their phone charging cords. The company plans to showcase KWING along with a suite of cable-related products at various events in 2021.

The KWING Pet Friendly Scratch and Chew Proof Type C Cord is a charging cable made of special fiber with extreme durability. It is perfect for pet lovers who want to enjoy the company of dogs or cats while charging their digital devices without constantly worrying about charger cords being chewed or scratched. The recent trend of the remote learning/working lifestyle will be beneficial to KimWell in terms of rising demands for chew-proof cables and cords due to the significantly increased time spent with pets.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Ultra-durable cable capable of withstandings 10,000 bending tests

• Pet-friendly, special fiber preventing pet damage

• Tangle-free and UV resistant, made in Taiwan

About KimWell Electronics Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, KimWell Electronics Co. Ltd. is an advanced leader in developing innovative automotive high-frequency cables, medical cables, and marine cables. With its diverse cable product lines and outstanding customer services, it is poised to facilitate more innovative projects and inventions for enterprises around the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.kimwell.com.tw/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/kim-well-electronics-international-co-ltd-index

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KWING-110444887471445/

Media contact: Stella Hu

Email: stella@kimwell.com.tw

Phone: +886-2-29180808 #302