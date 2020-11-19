Fluidtecq Pneumatics Announces Availability of Pneumatic Operated Iris Valves for Exporting to Global Markets

Iris Valve Iris Valve

Besides, exporting high-quality pneumatic operated Iris valves, Fluidtecq Pneumatics also has a ready-stock of export quality Iris valves for jumbo bags.

THANE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- --

After a tremendous success in the Indian market, Maharashtra-based Fluidtecq Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd. is now aiming to expand its reach to the USA and European countries. The company is a pioneer in manufacturing Iris valves for different industries. Besides, they also have some other products in their catalog, including Knife Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, Auto Drain Valves, Solenoid Valves, Pneumatic Cylinders, Pneumatic Accessories, etc.

According to Mr. Hemal Mehta, who is the director of the company, “We have the customization and research & development facilities to tailor the specifications of a product to help it meet a customer’s requirement. Fluidtecq can customize the operation requirements of the pneumatic operated Iris valves like – the valve can be used for ON-OFF, coarse and fine filling, and proportionate opening applications. Made from Aluminum and Stainless steel alloys, these Iris valves are available in slim designs and can efficiently handle dry bulk solid discharges from bulk bags and bins. The product is leak-tight with a free bore opening in order to guarantee a free flow of the discharge without any interruption.”

Mr. Hemal Mehta maintains that they manufacture the best quality Iris valves to meet the requirements of the domestic as well as international industries. Moreover, the company invests significantly in research and development to modernize and update product specifications to fulfill the changing demands of the industries. For example, the company’s pneumatic operated Iris valves are light in weight and their simple and compact design improves their applicability. The diaphragms of the valves are made of nylon or PU-coated nylon and are suitable for the discharge of dry bulk solids, such as powders, grains, and pellets. The product is capable of both manual and pneumatic actuation.

Fluidtecq also boasts of manufacturing the Iris valves in various sizes that are fast gaining popularity in the international markets because of their superior quality, durability, and excellent specifications. Made of Aluminium Alloy or Stainless Steel, these Iris valves have wide applications in the Food and Pharma Industries. According to Mr. Mehta, the company’s Iris valves for jumbo bags are also drawing the attention of the industries, located in the US and European countries. Apart from Aluminium, the IRIS Valves can also be made from SS316L which are ideal for applications, like jumbo bag unloading and cleanroom isolation. The diaphragm of the valve is made of PU coated nylon and can feature both manual and pneumatic types of power sources.

With a robust manufacturing facility, Fluidtecq can meet the urgent demands of the industries located anywhere in the world. The company has several offices in India and offshore locations to address the client’s issues on a priority basis. They package their products in safe wooden boxes to make sure the items reach the client’s site in an undamaged condition and in a timely manner. In order to check the specifications and features of their Iris valve products the company manufactures, one can visit their website: https://www.fluidtecq.com.

About Fluidtecq Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd.

Fluidtecq Pneumatics, established in 1989, is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of Iris valves, Knife Gate Valves, Industrial valves, Solenoid Valves and Pneumatic Actuators. The precision automation and instrumentation pneumatic products designed and manufactured by the company are serving numerous applications in diverse industries. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class designing facilities, the company is able to meet and even exceed the requirements of clients in India and abroad.

For Media Inquiries, please contact: