SVHI PRP Therapy Announces New Online Consult Option for PRP for Hair Loss in the Bay Area
SVHI PRP Therapy offers "platelet rich plasma" treatment for hair loss using industry-standard techniques.
Our online consultation makes the first encounter very easy for our potential clients.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHVI PRP Therapy, a Bay Area clinic focused on treatments for PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) hair loss therapy at https://svhi-prp.com/, is proud to announce a new online option for the initial consultation for any patient who is searching for PRP for hair loss near them. Many patients are using the "work at home" trend to upgrade their hair, including using PRP for hair loss. They often use the common search for "PRP therapy for hair loss near me" as they try to find a best-in-class PRP for hair loss clinic in the area near Foster City, San Mateo, and Burlingame, California.
— Miguel Canales
"Our online consultation makes the first encounter very easy for our potential clients," explained Miguel Canales, surgeon, and founder of SVHI PRP therapy. "PRP is just one option for hair loss therapy, and by meeting with the client over the Internet we can discuss not just PRP for hair loss but other options including hair transplantation. It makes it easy to find the best step for a man or woman's hair loss mitigation strategy."
Bay Area residents can book an online or a face-to-face appointment to discuss PRP for hair loss at https://svhi-prp.com/contact/. In addition, those who want to learn more about PRP therapy can visit the robust information page at https://svhi-prp.com/faq/ which contains newly updated information for November, 2020.
Indeed, men or women who want to look their best should extend their efforts beyond their hair and look at skincare issues; yet another website at https://svaestheticderm.com/ touches on these issues. Regardless of whether the issue is hair or skin, Dr. Miguel Canales offers no obligation consultations in the online format, where he can work with a patient, whether male or female, to improve their appearance.
ABOUT SVHI PRP THERAPY
SVHI PRP Therapy (https://svhi-prp.com/) is a Bay Area company based in Foster City, California that offers PRP for hair loss to clients from San Francisco to San Mateo, Palo Alto to Redwood City, Redwood City to Burlingame and beyond. Clients who are suffering from hair loss and are seeking innovative therapy come to SVHI PRP Therapy to explore their options, including PRP therapy for hair loss. The company offers a no-obligation consultation on hair loss with Dr. Miguel Canales, a recognized specialist in the hair loss industry, including hair transplantation.
Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here