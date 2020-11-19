Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Emergency detour for Hilo bound traffic on Route 19 over Wailuku River Bridge

Posted on Nov 18, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public that Hilo bound traffic on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) will be detoured through County’s Hau and Wainaku Streets due to emergency repairs to girders on Wailuku (Singing) Bridge. Signage has been placed to direct drivers to the detour route.

Wailuku River Bridge will have a traffic control shift which will allow only Honokaa bound traffic on the bridge.

The need for emergency repairs to the makai bridge girders (i.e., the beams supporting the deck) was found as crews completed spall repairs to the deck of the bridge. The spall repairs began in September 2020 to repair exposed concrete. Rehabilitation of the bridge is scheduled in 2024.

