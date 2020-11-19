FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 18, 2020

CONTACT: Nate Formalarie, Communications Director Agency of Commerce and Community Development (802) 522-7323; nate.formalarie@vermont.gov

VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM AND MARKETING AND VERMONT COMEDY CLUB ANNOUNCE LIVESTREAM COMEDY SPECIAL

“Little State, Big Laughs” comedy show to feature local and national comedy acts

Montpelier, VT. – The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing (VDTM), in partnership with the Vermont Comedy Club, is proud to present “Little State, Big Laughs: A Vermont Comedy Club Live Stream Event,” on Saturday, November 21, at 7 p.m. via Vermont Tourism YouTube and Facebook channels.

“Little State, Big Laughs” aims to highlight one aspect of Vermont’s vibrant performing arts sector, which has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The show has been produced and marketed using federal Coronavirus Relief Funds and featured in an advertisement on late night comedian Conan O’Brien’s podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs and Friend.” As the state travel restrictions continue, this live stream event offers people around the country a chance connect with Vermont where ever they may live.

“We have seen the negative impacts of COVID-19 on Vermont’s creative sector and we are thrilled to show off the state’s vibrant comedy scene to both a local and national audience at a time when we could all use a laugh or two,” said VDTM Commissioner Heather Pelham. “We hope this event inspires people nationwide to consider Vermont as they plan for future travel and also bring attention to all the state has to offer.”

"We are excited to produce this unique online show,” said Vermont Comedy Club co-owner Nathan Hartswick. "Since our club has been closed since March, we’ve had to get creative about how to keep people laughing.” His partner, Natalie Miller, agreed, adding, "Vermont has an incredible local comedy scene. We’re looking forward to highlighting these funny folks — as well as some great national talent with ties to Vermont.”

The event will include appearances by Carmen Lagala (Late Night With Stephen Colbert), Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live), Ahamed Weinberg (Comedy Central), Tina Friml (Just For Laughs), Andrew Knox (The Second City) and Ellington Wells (Adult Swim).

Local performers Aaron Paulsen, Brian Delabruere, Brian Park, Julia Diferdinando, Mike Thomas, and many more will also take the virtual stage. Pre-recorded skits will also air during the show.

For full details and to find where to stream: https://vermontvacation.com/little-state-big-laughs

