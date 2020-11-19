Publisher Vikki Jones Announces a Premier Luxury Bucket Bag & Other Luxury Goods Through Online Shopping

Ice White Bucket Bag w/ Magnetic Closures by Vikki Jones High-Tech Leather Laptop Tote Fluff Winter White Down Oversized Coat

Vikki Jones’ brand reinvents luxury for the modern woman, striking an exact balance between design, versatility, and style.

I am excited to offer unique, quality bags and luxury goods that excite, and inspire luxury shoppers.” — Vikki Jones

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of the holiday season, Vikki Jones’ promotes an exciting online shopping experience exclusively for the unique luxury shopper. The quality limited stylish pieces include the ice white bucket bag, a fluffy white cutting-edge coat for the winter, and high-end business totes.

The bucket bags and additional selections are designed with the conscious, fashionable woman in mind. Aimed at a new climate of fashion-forward minimal generation the bags feature designated smart-device spaces, and ample room for stationery supplies making transitions seamless.

“Throughout my work, I realized my bags and quality fashion was not conducive to my productivity or ease of use, and a lot of the existing products and bags on the market didn’t address my specific needs. I was on the hunt for a solution that would combine compactness/portability with functionality, all while looking upscale and refined…a luxury if you will.”

Jones’ incorporated her insights as a businesswoman that loves fashion into bags that can be worn in multiple ways are lightweight, and an interior that's just as luxurious as the exterior. Vikki Jones’ bags and cutting edge outerwear are priced at under $1,000.

About Vikki Jones Shopping:

Vikki Jones Shopping is an American lifestyle brand that inspires people around the country. Vikki Jones Shopping is dedicated to helping others courageously follow their dreams using a wealthy mindset, and lifestyle improvements. She provides an exclusive shopping experience for fashion-forward women and men. Vikki Jones offers bags and select premier items with superior craftsmanship, hassle-free functionality, made from quality fabrics and materials.

About Vikki Jones:

Vikki Jones is an entrepreneur and founder of VMH Publishing - a four-time award-winning book publishing house. Her work includes some of the most powerful influencers and brands in the world. Including the NFL, WOBI, The Economist, Sir Richard Branson (Virgin Airlines), Former President Barack Obama, Tyler Perry (Producer), Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks), Joel Osteen (Inspirational Speaker), Ariana Huffington (Founder Huff Post), and a host of others.

Vikki Jones' High Tech Leather Tote