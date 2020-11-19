Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is Selected as a Zillow Premier Agent Flex Program Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership Ushers in New Way Top-Performing Agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) Receive “Live Connections” direct with Motivated Home Shoppers, Leading to Increased Closed Deals and Exceptional Customer Experiences.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) announced today that it has been selected as a Flex Partner by the Zillow Premier Agent Flex Program. As a Zillow Premier Agent Flex Program partner, YHSGR top-performing real estate agents will have the opportunity to work with Zillow to deliver excellent customer experiences, be rewarded with high-quality connections with home shoppers, and work with the Zillow team to close more transactions.
“We are extremely proud to be selected as a Flex Partner to participate in Zillow’s prestigious Premier Agent Flex Program,” said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “At YHSGR, we have taken the approach of focusing on ways to provide leads to our top-performing agents from the very beginning. The partnership with Zillow, along with our own lead generating processes, further strengthen our commitment to letting our agents do what they do best—provide excellent customer service and closing deals. We invest in solutions that ensure that agents who come to work with us never have to prospect again all while earning a high income living.”
Available in select markets only, the Zillow Flex program is a way for brokerages, teams, and top-performing agents to drive growth by gaining access to quality connections to home shoppers without the burden of upfront investments.
How the Flex Program Partnership works:
YHSGR agents that become part of the Zillow Premier Agent Flex Program receive many benefits. Through the program, agents can:
• Receive the opportunity to work with Zillow to deliver excellent customer experiences and generate transactions
• Promote themselves as Flex Partners on social media and through traditional press
• Receive warm lead connections from motivated home buyers and home sellers
• Earn more connections the more transactions they close
• Benefit from personalized support and guidance from Zillow’s expert team members who will work with agents to test, innovate, and create new ways to drive exceptional real estate experiences
• Focus on growing their business without the worry of any upfront costs. Agents only pay a fee when a transaction is closed.
Enrolling in Flex through Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Now that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is participating as a brokerage with Zillow’s Flex program, YHSGR high-performing award-winning real estate agents will have the opportunity to participate in the Flex program by invitation only.
In addition to their current staff of high-earning high performing agents, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is currently accepting new applications for agents looking to be a part of their award-winning team.
The YHSGR Agent Advantage
Agents that become part of the YHSGR team gain the advantage of working with a real estate brokerage that has been thriving since its inception in 2007 and even throughout the 2020 pandemic. The brokerage’s success comes from a passion for providing its agents with the best support, including robust lead generation processes that guarantee agents that are part of the YHSGR team never have to prospect again. Instead, agents at YHSGR focus on connecting with warm leads after an inside sales agent has pre-qualified the lead. In addition, prospects always contact YHSGR first. The brokerage has a strict “No Cold Calling” policy and uses a clever reverse marketing lead generation system to connect with prospects who raise their hands as motivated home shoppers. This approach has led to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents closing over 5,000 real estate transactions valued at over 1 billion dollars.
Real estate industry norm usually dictate that agents spend most of their time prospecting which involves constant cold calling, knocking on doors looking for clients, and generally working long hours as a one-person operation. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s no prospecting approach, however, is a game-changer for agents. The company uses its own systems and partnerships like the Zillow Flex Program to generate consistent warm leads so that agents can focus 100% of their time servicing clients and closing deals.
Qualities of a YHSGR Top-Earning Agent
Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty has been implementing the strategy of NO cold calls, NO door knocking, and NO prospecting since 2007. They look for agents who are driven, coachable and possess an excellent work ethic.
If you are interested in becoming a part of their high performing team and participating in company advantages such as their partnership with the Zillow Premier Agent Flex program, visit their website to learn more and enlist as an agent today.
Real Estate Agents are invited to apply online at https://YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com/agents/
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma:
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
