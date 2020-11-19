R4G Launches Flat Fee Staffing Service to Help Hire College Grads for Entry Jobs
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good offers unique flat fee service: and re-invests placement fees to sponsor career mentoring for newly hired college grads.
We love to help companies hire college grads for entry jobs.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help create, fund, and lead fun community programs to love work.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good is offering companies flat free staffing services to help hire college grads for entry jobs; and re-invests placement fees earned to sponsor personal career mentoring services for newly hired employees.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "If you are a company in LA that loves to make a difference, use recruiting for good to help college grads land first job and change their life."
Helping Companies Hire College Grads for Entry Jobs
1. Company hiring emails Sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com, open jobs.
2. After hire, company pays Recruiting for Good flat fee ($5,000).
3. After completion of 90 days employment; Recruiting for Good sponsors career mentoring for a period of 1 year to newly hired employee.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "I care about making meaningful connections between value driven employers and talented professionals, who love to work."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create, inspire, and lead work programs to improve the quality of life for families. www.WeLoveWorkPrograms.com
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring and leading fun community program; delivering 1 on 1 mentoring for college kids to land their first job, have fun, and love work (learn strategies). To Learn more visit www.LandFirstJob.com. We meet college kids in Santa Monica. Recruiting for Good offers LA companies flat fee staffing services to help hire college grads for entry jobs; and re-invests placement fees to sponsor newly hired employees career mentoring services.
Are you a working mom, overwhelmed with the job, and life? Need to share your grievances, can't complain to HR, your Boss, and/or significant other? Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a personal phone support service in LA to help moms love work. 'You are just one call away from loving work.' To learn more visit www.complainforgood.com or www.momslovework.com (whichever URL inspires you to pick up the phone, and get the help you deserve).
In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' learn work habits, and grow from within. The creative summer gigs are perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid gigs for kids to work remotely from their home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn