Attempt to Locate: Sharon Priscilla Brown

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 69 year-old Sharon Priscilla Brown, who was last seen in the 1300 block of Ridge Place, Southeast, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Sharon Priscilla Brown is described as a black female, dark complexion, 5’7” in height, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and beige shoes. She can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sharon Priscilla Brown is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Missing Persons Unit at 202-576-6169, or 911.