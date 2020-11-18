MODESTO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND BAY VALLEY TECH PARTNER TO LAUNCH TECH CONNECT NOV 19
Tech Networking Online Event to Help Local Businesses Improve Results Through Technology and Digital Marketing
We are thrilled to bring this tech-focused networking opportunity to businesses in our area. Technology, analytics and digital marketing are increasingly key success drivers in most all industries.”MODESTO, CA, U.S., November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Modesto Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first Tech Connect event in collaboration with Bay Valley Tech on November 19, 2020, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. These monthly networking meetings are scheduled for the same time on the third Thursday of each month. All local entrepreneurs and business people are welcome to attend the tech-focused discussions.
— Trish Christensen, CEO, Modesto Chamber of Commerce
“Technology, analytics and digital marketing are increasingly key drivers of success in a wide range of industries including agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing and retail,” stated Trish Christensen, CEO of Modesto Chamber of Commerce. “We are thrilled to bring this technology-focused networking opportunity to businesses in our area. Attendees will find this forum informative, supportive and effective in helping companies understand and embrace the invaluable role that technology plays in improving profitability.”
Tech Connect’s first meeting will be facilitated by Phillip Lan, president of Modesto-based Bay Valley Tech. An IBM and E&J Gallo veteran, Phillip is experienced in leading digital strategy teams and will be discussing how the region’s plan to build up Modesto’s high-tech workforce will attract more business customers to the region. Bay Valley Tech is a free code academy training hundreds of new software programmers locally.
Tech Connect will be meeting online through Zoom. The Chamber plans to convert these monthly meetings to in-person events once Covid has subsided. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with local managers and learn about how technology can improve your business. Spots for this first Zoom are limited, so register today at:
(https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUtd-itrDMqHNLpNCjqYmsdqKj7k4XGvKrL).
About Modesto Chamber of Commerce
At its heart, the Modesto Chamber is a community of like-minded business owners who share the vision for enjoying a thriving economy and creating and maintaining our community as a vibrant place to live, work and play. The Modesto Chamber is the go-to resource and facilitator of ideas and communication for nonprofits, governmental agencies, and community leaders. More than just a business club, the Modesto Chamber strives to affect its environment for positive transformation by supporting change agents in the community.
www.modchamber.org
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is an innovative free code academy, training students in modern programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers. Bay Valley Tech also supports the broader tech community by sponsoring hackathons, software meetups, Women Techmakers, high school tech events and the Valley Agtech Summit. www.bayvalleytech.com
Contacts:
Trish Christensen, CEO
Modesto Chamber of Commerce
(209) 577-5757
Tchristensen@modchamber.org
www.modchamber.org
Dori Jones
Bay Valley Tech
(209) 840-0746
pr@bayvalleytech.com
www.bayvalleytech.com
