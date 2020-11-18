Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 3034 McMillan Road Paving Thursday in Upper St. Clair

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing paving operations on Route 3034 (McMillan Road) in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County will occur Thursday, November 19 weather permitting.

Crews from A. Liberoni, Inc. will conduct paving and line painting operations on McMillan Road between Painters Run Road and Fort Couch Road. To allow the work to occur, McMillan Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

From Painters Run Road

  • From Painters Run Road, traffic would head east

  • Painters Run Road becomes Gilkeson Road

  • Turn right onto Route 19 (Washington Road)

  • Turn right onto Fort Couch Road

  • Follow Fort Couch Road back to McMillan Road

  • End detour

From Fort Couch Road

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

