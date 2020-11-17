Law School Applicants Are Way Up. Is It an 'RBG Moment'?

Applicants to law school are up 32% thus far, which admissions experts attribute to everything from the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the fact that would-be law students have more time on their hands.
Nov 17, 2020
