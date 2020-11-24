TechScreen gives clients unprecedented edge

Certified technical training users get free use of tool for a year

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techscreen, Inc., the world’s only SaaS solution that guides a recruiter through conducting a detailed interview of an IT candidate, will be combining two offerings that will deliver unprecedented value to its clients.

1. Our new TechScreen Certified Training program will give staffing firms a one-of-its-kind overview of technical concepts that they will use to qualify candidates and requirements with greater depth.

2. People who go through the Certification Training get the use of the proven TechScreen tool free for a year.

"This is an incredibly impactful move to combine programs in a way that helps reinforce the learning and retention of technical material,"

TechScreen CEO Mark Knowlton said. "Users in the past would incrementally increase their technical insight through the consistent use of the tool by itself. But now, they are going to get deep technical explanations that do two incredibly impactful things: First, we will break down advanced concepts like Object Orientation, web services, networking, Cloud, DevOps, web services and Big Data so recruiters can understand them with true ownership.

"Combine that internal insight with the use of the tool to conduct focused technical interviews and recruiters and AEs will break new ground in their ability to engage with candidates and managers," Knowlton said.

The certification program includes 12 modules that will be delivered with weekly sessions that run between 60 and 90 minutes. This way it gives users the chance to absorb and make functional use of their new insight at the pace they are doing their daily roles. There will also be twice-a-week QA calls so users can bring their issues with the tool or screening challenges directly to the Customer Success team.

"This is going to really turbo-charge our clients' ability to engage with their clients' hiring managers. Instead of relying on sales guys whose technical acumen is lacking, they will see their salesforces rapidly gain confidence and credibility with managers," Knowlton said. "Our pricing for the training program is based on volume, so there is a point at which the cost of the training is equal to an annualized price of the tool, which is free for the first year. I explained it to the COO of one of our clients and when he realized he would be getting the training for his team AND the use of the tool for 12 months for the same price of a seat alone, and he said 'it was a no-brainer.'

The training will be delivered live, but each session will be recorded so users do not have to be free at the time a module is being delivered. This new approach will cover all three legs of the stool recruiters and account managers need to engage more effectively with their audiences. The training gives them a massive download of technical information designed for a non-technical person to absorb it. The tool gives them a foundation of technical content that doesn't require memorization and the QA calls give them consistent support to help them through any challenges that relate to their current deals.

"It took a while for us to figure out this broader and deeper approach, but we are looking forward to our customers delivering unprecedented levels of service, quality and customer satisfaction," Knowlton said. "We think we have added the final missing piece to help clients truly scale their ability to connect with clients and separate themselves from their competitors in the eyes of the customers."

