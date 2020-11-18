Plant strength Performance Certifies Vegan

FLORIDA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chick’n Bites by Plant Strength Performance recently certified their new product vegan with BeVeg International, the leading global certification firm for vegan products.

BeVeg is owned and operated by a law firm that guarantees a fully vegan product that is fully risk assessed from the supply chain to packaging when they license use of the global BeVeg vegan trademark. This certification ensures no cross-contamination through shared machinery and product testing on animals with factory audits completed by highly-skilled, trained, and competent ISO certified auditors trained on the BeVeg standard.

“We are committed to transparency of process and ingredients and are super excited to have the BeVeg vegan trademark on our products, as our primary goal is consumer confidence and consumer protection. BeVeg accomplishes this by being in the business of consumer protections,” says Bobby Lynch, founder of Plant Strength Performance and radio show host.

Chick’n Bites are gluten-free with only 6g of carbs and packed with 17g of protein per serving, and boasts no additives or preservatives. The bites are made out of soy flour, garlic, onion, salt, spices, sugar, and baking powder -- all ingredients verified vegan and all ingredients you can pronounce.
Chick’n Bites is available online at plantstrengthfoods.com and in stores. The BeVeg global vegan trademark is proudly worn on the front and top of the packaging.

For more information on Plant Strength Performance and its founder, watch the interview on the Laws That Matter show series on Jane Unchained News Network with BeVeg attorney founder and show host, Carissa Kranz.

Bobby Lynch, founder of Plant Strength Performance on the Laws That Matter show series with BeVeg attorney founder and show host, Carissa Kranz.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

