New Google and Android App Gives Users Control Over Their Safety While In Situations Alone
CHARLESTON, SC, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FaceSnap is a mobile app designed to provide another layer of safety for people in vulnerable situations such as meeting unfamiliar people for the first time while alone. FaceSnap captures a real-time facial image and contact information of someone the user is meeting for the first time. If the user is unable to end the event on the app, FaceSnap will automatically send an image of the potential perpetrator as well as the user’s geolocation to emergency contacts. The app is now available in the iOS App and Android Google Play stores for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.
Many people fear for their safety when they are alone with a stranger in situations such as ride sharing, online marketplace purchases, dating, home repair, and home healthcare. The mobile app is a proactive and strategic solution against criminal behavior. FaceSnap provides the tools necessary for users to take control of situations involving strangers by making perpetrators think twice about engaging in criminal activity.
“FaceSnap offers a secure and preventative way to deter crime. Research demonstrates that this approach is the best way to prevent criminal behavior. The number one way to avoid being a victim is to let the criminal know they will be caught,” said Helen Hudson, founder, and CEO of FaceSnap and SafeShowings real estate safety app. “Additionally, FaceSnap is easy-to-use and affordable at less than the cost of one cup of coffee a month.”
According to the National Institute of Justice, “The certainty of being caught is a vastly more powerful deterrent than the punishment for the crime.” FaceSnap is the first proactive tool designed to deter crimes committed against people in situations by themselves. The goal is to save lives and prevent crimes before they happen.
See more:
• Video
• Social: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn
About FaceSnap
FaceSnap, LLC is passionate about producing proactive and user-friendly solutions for people to avoid being a victim of criminal behavior. FaceSnap provides the tools necessary to take control of any situation involving strangers by empowering its users with a strategic and proactive approach to deterring crime. FaceSnap has developed the tools to let the criminals know they will be brought to justice, making them think twice about committing a crime against the app user. For more information, visit, thefacesnap.com, or call 800-268-8437.
Melissa Nelson
