Supreme Court Amends the Rules of Appellate Procedure and Various Rules Affecting Mediation

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has amended the rules affecting transcripts in the North Carolina Rules of Appellate Procedure. The Court’s order amending the rules was adopted on November 17, 2020, and is applicable to cases that are appealed on or after January 1, 2021. Among other things, the Court’s order rewrites Rule 7 and introduces two Appellate Division forms, both of which can be found on the Court’s rules webpage.

The Supreme Court has also amended three rule sets affecting mediation in North Carolina: the Rules for Mediated Settlement Conferences and Other Settlement Procedures in Superior Court Civil Actions, the Rules for Settlement Procedures in District Court Family Financial Cases, and the Rules of Mediation for Matters Before the Clerk of Superior Court. The Court’s orders amending these rule sets were adopted on November 17, 2020, and are effective November 23, 2020. The Court’s orders are available at the links above.

All interested persons are encouraged to read the Supreme Court’s orders in their entirety.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rules, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.