Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,426 in the last 365 days.

Governor Stein Appoints Two District Court Judges and a District Attorney

Governor Josh Stein announced the following appointments to the District Court and District Attorney positions across North Carolina:

Caroline F. Quinn has been appointed to the District Court in Judicial District 8, serving Edgecombe, Nash, and Wilson counties. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable William “Bill” Farris.

Andrew T. Warren has been appointed to the District Court in Judicial District 34, serving Alleghany, Ashe, Wilkes, and Yadkin counties. He fills the vacancy left by the retirement of the Honorable William Brooks.

The Governor also announced the following District Attorney appointment:

Jason T. Waller has been appointed District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 13, serving Johnston County. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Susan Doyle.

  • Waller currently serves as a Senior Assistant District Attorney in the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office. He received both his B.A. and J.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The full version of the Governor's release can be found here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Stein Appoints Two District Court Judges and a District Attorney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more