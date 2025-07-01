Governor Stein Appoints Two District Court Judges and a District Attorney

Governor Josh Stein announced the following appointments to the District Court and District Attorney positions across North Carolina:

Caroline F. Quinn has been appointed to the District Court in Judicial District 8, serving Edgecombe, Nash, and Wilson counties. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable William “Bill” Farris.

Andrew T. Warren has been appointed to the District Court in Judicial District 34, serving Alleghany, Ashe, Wilkes, and Yadkin counties. He fills the vacancy left by the retirement of the Honorable William Brooks.

The Governor also announced the following District Attorney appointment:

Jason T. Waller has been appointed District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 13, serving Johnston County. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Susan Doyle.

Waller currently serves as a Senior Assistant District Attorney in the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office. He received both his B.A. and J.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

