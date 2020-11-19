Recruiting for Good Launches 'We Love Work Programs' in LA
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is delivering and sponsoring love work programs; to improve the quality of life for working families, kids, and moms in LA.
Imagine what life would be like....if we all loved work...You are never too old or too young to love work!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help create, fund, and lead fun community services.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good is launching personal career mentoring thru 'We Love Work Programs,' to improve the quality of life for families in LA.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For over 20 years, I have been helping companies find talented professionals. Now I am using my experience to teach positive values, and offer personal mentoring to love work."
We Love Work Programs
1. Paid Gigs for Kids (Summer 2021).
2. Phone Support for Working Moms.
3. Placing College Grads ‘Help Land 1st Job.’
Carlos Cymerman adds, "If you are a company in LA that loves to make a difference, consider using our agency; Recruiting for Good."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create, inspire, and lead work programs to improve the quality of life for families. www.WeLoveWorkPrograms.com
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring and leading fun community program; delivering 1 on 1 mentoring for college kids to land their first job, have fun, and love work (learn strategies). To Learn more visit www.LandFirstJob.com. We meet college kids in Santa Monica. Recruiting for Good offers companies flat fee staffing services to help hire grads for entry jobs; and re-invests placement fees to sponsor newly hired employees career mentoring services.
Are you a working mom, overwhelmed with the job, and life? Need to share your grievances, can't complain to HR, your Boss, and/or significant other? Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a personal phone support service in LA to help moms love work. 'You are just one call away from loving work.' To learn more visit www.complainforgood.com or www.momslovework.com (whichever URL inspires you to pick up the phone, and get the help you deserve).
In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' learn work habits, and grow from within. The creative summer gigs are perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid gigs for kids to work remotely from their home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com
Love to Help Kids and Enjoy Dining Rewards, Join Recruiting for Good Referral Program to do both. 'Simply introduce a company hiring professional staff, once company hires professional from our staffing agency, and we earn a finder's fee.' R4G rewards $2500 dining gift card. With your help, We Fund FUN Summer Gigs for Kids to Love Work and Prepare for Life. www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn